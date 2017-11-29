Of course Geraldo Rivera is defending Matt Lauer.

Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me. News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 29, 2017

Rivera’s defense of the indefensible is in keeping with his own history. In fact, he has made no apologies about his own sexual misdeeds. He even wrote a book about them. In Exposing Myself, published in 1991, Rivera admits to a variety of lurid behaviors, including groping Bette Midler:

“We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts. She loved it, and we fell into a passionate embrace.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, Midler recalled the incident differently, saying Rivera drugged her and forced himself on her:



Meanwhile, Rivera offers some rules on how to deal with all of these allegations going forward:

