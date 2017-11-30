Sex and Power in Washington

It seems to me that a major factor in the issue of who should be punished is: Does or did the harasser have power over his victim(s)? Few men will ever sink to the low standard set by Harvey Weinstein, who could make or break actresses’ careers—and did both, depending upon how the aspiring actress responded to his overtures. Other sexual predators who took advantage of their ability to affect a woman’s career include Mark Halperin, Charlie Rose, Leon Wieseltier, and newcomer to the harassment fraternity Matt Lauer. Also, and mainly at an earlier time, Michael Oreskes, recently news director of NPR and earlier Washington bureau chief of The New York Times, when most of his alleged offenses occurred.

Unwanted sexual aggression is never a good thing, but it’s doubly objectionable when the victim’s career is at stake. This distinction is what puts a question mark over the head of Glenn Thrush, a breakout reporter in the Washington bureau of the Times. Thrush, who has been “suspended” by his paper pending an investigation, was accused of making sexual advances on colleagues during his previous job at Politico, but he had no direct power over them, which puts him in a different category.

Since a firing over sexual predation can be a career ender it needs to be handed out with considerable thought. But some, such as Lauer’s, have come quickly—within two days of a complaint, described as “detailed.” It was the first such complaint about him in his 20 years at NBC, though it came with a suggestion that NBC officials were aware of other inappropriate activity on Lauer’s part—which were made public by Wednesday afternoon and consisted of a variety of disgusting sexual aggressions against women. This was a sign of how hard it’s been for women to complain about sexual mistreatment by their professional superiors.

An apparent instigator of the swift action against Lauer was that his employers had become aware that The New York Times and Variety had been circling Lauer in recent weeks, asking questions about his behavior. This suggests that some outlets have been more concerned about bad publicity—which can lose them precious advertisers—than about the actual behavior of those charged with offenses, or the impact on the women subjected to the employees’ actions. At the very least, the celerity of the employers’ action has been affected by the heightened interest in the issue of the harassment of professional women. The speed with which NBC acted was a symptom of the swiftness with which the public attitude toward the matter has changed since the Times first exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual exploitations: Apparently until the beginning of this week, NBC officials felt—or perhaps desperately hoped—that they could get away with sitting on the bad stories they had been aware of about Lauer’s behavior toward women who also worked for their company. The day Lauer was fired, two more women came forward to register new complaints about Lauer’s treatment of them. They aren’t likely to be the last ones.

On the very afternoon Lauer’s firing was made public, of all things Garrison Keillor, who played a man of simple ways from Lake Wobegon, was fired by Minnesota Public Radio for what was said to be an “inappropriate” relationship with one of his coworkers.

Washington is filled with rumors of who might be next. A highly coveted and apparently inaccurate list of possible targets has been circulating around town for some weeks now. But it lacked some of the biggest names who have since been caught.

The retroactive blaming of some major figures has become nearly absurd. Bill Clinton’s animalistic behavior toward women was well known before he was elected president; we knew of planning within his campaign for possible “bimbo eruptions.” His reckless affair with Monica Lewinsky earned him an impeachment by the Republican-led House and a near conviction in the Republican-led Senate in 1998. Though the Republicans insisted at the time that the charges against him didn’t have to do with sex—that they were based on a lie Clinton told to a grand jury and obstruction of justice (which was the same thing)—it very much had to do with sex. But while Bill Clinton’s offense was stupid as well as reckless, on the basis of the extended discussion during Richard Nixon’s ordeal of what constituted an impeachable offense, Clinton’s misbehavior didn’t amount to an impeachable offense or call for removal from office.

Most of the American people agreed: The Republicans lost House seats over the matter in the 1998 midterm elections, and Gingrich, who had led the effort to remove Clinton from office, was dumped by his party as speaker and left the Congress. (There was the small problem of hypocrisy on Gingrich’s part, since at the time, while on his second marriage, he was widely known to be having an affair—with a woman he eventually wed and is still married to. And, as if the Gingrich story wasn’t ironic enough, his aforementioned third wife, Callista, was named by Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.)

But the fact that Bill Clinton endured punishment for his colossal misjudgment—and the fact (I know: here come the bricks and stones) that the affair with Lewinsky was quite evidently consensual—is considered irrelevant by those putting it under retroactive consideration. The affair began at a staff member’s birthday party in the White House in November 1995, with Lewinsky lifting her skirt to show the president that she was wearing a thong, which was unsurprisingly followed by an invitation to his private study that afternoon and a kiss, with more intimate relations beginning that evening. But timing is everything. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the possible horde of candidates for the next Democratic presidential nomination, who welcomed Bill Clinton’s support and appearance with her when she ran for the Senate in 2008, now says that he should have resigned over his affair.

Similarly, the country was on notice about Donald Trump’s aggressive sexual proclivities before it elected him president. Recently he’s been telling people that his voice on the infamous Access Hollywood tape isn’t his voice, even though he admitted it was his voice when it was first exposed by The Washington Post in October of 2016. But Trump has reasons to be especially nervous these days, what with former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who clearly knows something that Trump quite obviously doesn’t want made public, attempting to make a deal with the special counsel Robert Mueller. And Trump is also in an awkward position with regard to Roy Moore; he’s sort of endorsed Moore (vouching for Moore’s denials), though Republican leaders have made it clear that they hope he loses.

It doesn’t look as if the current upheaval about sexual predation will wind down anytime soon. More targets are being examined by reporters, and Capitol Hill is like a volcano about to explode. The problem has been rife there as long as anyone can remember (and probably before then, as well). Congress clearly has to change its rules for dealing with charges of sexual aggression, which make it nearly impossible for a female plaintiff to win and which pays some of them off secretly with taxpayers’ money. Media and other corporations have to reconsider their guidelines. And the punishment should fit the crime—which in the current frenzy may not always be the case.

But anyone who thinks that the matter of sexual aggression, in the arena of politics and the press that cover it, will go away doesn’t understand the male libido and the temptations provided in these particular professions. One possible positive sign is that, for the younger generations in the workplace, the presence of females isn’t novel, which leads to more respect for them. Latter-day Savonarolas pronouncing “zero tolerance” in Washington aren’t living in the real world.