Sex and Power in Washington

To my mind all of these complaints aren’t remotely grounds for ejecting Franken from Congress. He didn’t exercise his congressional power over any of the complainers. Buffoonery isn’t the congressional equivalent of an impeachable offense. But two factors complicate Franken’s situation: In the outsized frenzy over the first complaints from his fellow troop entertainer Franken suggested that his case be taken before the Senate ethics committee, where all kinds of political mischief and attempts at point-scoring by Republicans can occur. In the Franken case, a circus could be made out of a can of tuna fish.

The second complication for Franken is that some Democrats seem willing to throw him to the wolves to make their larger case: that Donald Trump’s past behavior toward women should be reviewed and held against him—somehow. Also, at the time Franken’s case was made public a huge fuss had been stirred by a Washington Post disclosure that Roy Moore, the bizarre ex-state judge (he was debenched twice) now running for an open U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, had at an earlier time preyed upon young women below the age of consent. The “reasoning” seems to have gone that in order to hold both Moore and Trump accountable, Democrats need be equally tough on their own offenders. No matter what the alleged offense was.

It’s worth remembering that it lately came to light that the revered George H. W. Bush (after all, he was a much more respected president than his son was), though confined to a wheelchair, is still a bottom-pincher himself. Even the presence of the formidable Barbara Bush hasn’t impeded his proclivity for taking a squeeze of another woman’s rear end. Along with the charges of groping have come reports of H.W. telling the same accompanying corny joke: that his “favorite magician” is “David Cop-a-feel.” (Don’t ask me to explain.) Though word of H.W.’s propensity for groping women’s bottoms had circulated for years (as did fairly serious rumors of his having an affair while he was president), in light of recent events Bush’s spokesman put out an explanation: “At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke—and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.” As lame as that explanation may be, no one is making much of a fuss about Bush’s behavior, at least quantitatively greater than Franken’s.