The History of Putting a Price on Everything

1976 was a pivotal year in the study of the history of capitalism. That year, in the journal Past and Present, the radical historian Robert Brenner published his seminal paper, “Agrarian Class Structure and Economic Development in Pre-Industrial Europe.” Brenner argued that the Black Death—responsible, according to one estimate, for some 50 million deaths, or 60 percent of Europe’s population, between 1346 and 1353—produced a profound labor shortage that, in turn, led to conflict between peasants and lords. In much of Western Europe that conflict brought serfdom to an end. But, Brenner asserts, in England peasants were unable to join a class of small freeholders, or at least not for very long. Instead, they were gradually removed from their lands, as landlords enclosed large swathes of the countryside. This created a landless proletariat, who had no choice but to work for wages on what had been their forefathers’ lands. Later they would man the sweatshops of industrial towns.

This is about where Cook begins his story. With the peasants pushed off their lands, the “pricing of progress and the capitalization of everyday life” began for the very first time. Lords had, of course, always squeezed the peasantry—whether by requisitioning their labor or by skimming a share of the crop. But for the most part this did not involve the exchange of cash. After the middle ages, this changed: Increasingly, lords rented enclosed lands in return for annual cash payments. By the seventeenth century, land was being priced not by custom, but according to its predicted future annual revenues. In order to cover rental payments and maximize profits, rent-paying tenants needed to find ways to make the land over-perform. This drove a predictable obsession with increasing agricultural productivity, which in turn revolutionized English agricultural production and later initiated the Industrial Revolution.

A seminal thinker in this new “capitalization” of land—and other things—was the polymath William Petty, a physician, political economist, and cartographer, born in 1623. Petty was tasked with surveying the land Oliver Cromwell had confiscated in his conquest of Ireland. He planned to turn these seized lands over to his soldiers and other supporters. When Petty drew up his map, however, he added new information, designating parishes according to their potential future profitability. This allowed Cromwell to work out more accurately how much each soldier should receive. It also transformed Ireland, Cook writes, “from a physical place into a pecuniary reimbursement.” Petty, who had served in the army as physician-general, stood to gain from his innovation. Indeed, his choice Irish lands made him filthy rich, vaulting him “into the upper echelon of English society practically overnight.”