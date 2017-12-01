The History of Putting a Price on Everything

Cook’s book, however, mostly concerns capitalization in the United States, where British colonialists had hoped to replicate “the burgeoning agrarian capitalism of Ireland and England,” by enclosing land in the New World and transforming it into units of rent-producing capital. These early efforts were largely unsuccessful. There was simply too much open land and too few willing workers, Cook writes. Once indentured servants made money, they opted out of waged labor, and bought their own farms. The means of production—in this case, land—wound up falling into the hands of a “relatively wide swath of households” (albeit overwhelming white ones, of course). As a result, colonial America remained—unlike England at the time—non-capitalist in its economic orientation, while being highly repressive of people who happened to not be white men.



The early American slave economy, Cook contends, was largely non-capitalist too (which is not to imply that it was any less monstrous). Whereas enslaved human beings may always have been treated as a form of property (Aristotle described a slave as “a tool in charge of other tools”), slaves were not always seen as forms of wealth-generating capital. In the colonial era, most of the South produced tobacco, which can be cultivated on a much smaller scale than sugar or cotton. The slaves who worked tobacco plantations were, according to Cook, infrequently bought and sold. “Most white Americans viewed them … not as income-yielding, capitalized assets but rather as pieces of property whose direct use was rooted within the household mode of production.”

Priced according to their expected future wealth generation, enslaved individuals were rented, insured, advertised, and mortgaged.

This was to change dramatically with the rise of cotton in the early nineteenth century. “I will give you an invariable rule,” Frederick Douglass proposed in 1846. “When cotton gets up in the market in England, the price of human flesh gets up in the United States.” Douglass’s observation was very apt: In the nineteenth-century South, the prices of slaves became directly tied to the price of the commodity they produced, cotton, similar to how the price of enclosed land in England had become tied to rental income centuries earlier. Enslaved human beings, in other words, were increasingly seen, and treated, less as a form of family property than as liquid financial investments, a transformation that contributed to the unleashing of a giant internal slave market. Priced according to their expected future wealth generation, enslaved individuals were rented, insured, advertised, and mortgaged; they became “mobile, productive assets,” a “dream investment,” under the reign of “King Cotton.”



At the same time, the arguments for and against slavery were being cast increasingly in economic terms. A central thesis of Cook’s book is that over the nineteenth century, progress was increasingly judged not through “moral statistics” but through “capitalizing ones.” While “moral statistics” take the measure of individual welfare—through figures on, for instance, mental suffering, impoverishment or imprisonment, and disability or death—“capitalizing” statistics measure economic costs, such as the price in dollars of “lost productivity.” Reformers increasingly relied, Cook argues, on the latter to advocate for social change.

In the 1830s and 1840s, moral statistics were wielded both to defend and attack the institution of slavery. For instance, a racist Massachusetts physician named Edward Jarvis, relying on numbers from the 1840 U.S. Census, wrote a paper in the precursor of today’s New England Journal of Medicine contending that “insanity” rates were higher among blacks in the North than the South, which he attributed to the alleged benefits of slavery on the slave’s mental health. Jarvis later found large incongruities in the underlying data, however, and published a correction warning that his numbers were bunk; the damage, however, could not be undone, and his argument spread like wildfire in the South as a defense of slavery.

In contrast, by the 1850s and 1860s, slavery was less often debated on moral than on economic grounds, as Cook shows. For instance, Thomas Kettell’s influential book Southern Wealth and Northern Profits, published in 1856, cited soaring slaves prices as evidence that the Southern economy, far from being backwards, had tremendous wealth-generating potential. (These rising prices would also ensure, he contended, that slaves would be treated well). Those who critiqued slavery similarly based their arguments on economic statistics. They noted, for instance, that per capita economic output was higher in the North ($141 annually in Massachusetts) than in the South ($41 annually in South Carolina). Slavery was clearly economically irrational.

This change in thinking corresponded, Cook emphasizes, with the growing capitalization of American economic life. In the North, capitalization was driven by the railroads, and in the South, by the rise of cotton slavery. The Civil War, Cook writes, was therefore less a war between a capitalist North and pre-capitalist or feudal South, but between two capitalist polities, undergirded by different types of capital. It was only the latter, of course, which had literally capitalized humanity itself.

Capitalization accelerated after the Civil War, perhaps reaching something of an apogee in the Progressive Era—especially in public health thought. “There is a growing tendency in modern times,” Dr. Ellice M. Alger, an eye surgeon with an interest in preventive ophthalmology, announced in a 1911 speech, “to consider the individual a mere unit in a great industrial organization .… Society, therefore, has a direct interest in the health of each of its units, because ill health not only increases cost but lessens productivity.”

This quote (which is taken from Hace Sorel Tishler’s Self-Reliance and Social Security, 1870–1917) exemplifies the kind of thinking that undergirded the first campaign for a system of semi-universal health insurance in the United States, launched that same decade. The campaign was led by the “American Association of Labor Legislation,” a progressive organization that advocated for the “conservation of human resources.” This motto speaks to the triumph of the capitalization mindset, however well-meaning its advocates were. Social insurance, including health insurance, was not only a moral or medical project aimed at improving the quality and length of life, but a way to improve the productivity of our precious human resources.

Irving Fisher produced estimates of the price of public healthcare and tuberculosis. He also priced the average American baby.

The economist Irving Fisher, who took over as the head of the AALL during the final stage of its doomed health insurance campaign, seemed to epitomize this way of thinking. As Cook explores in his final chapter, Fisher, like Petty, was an expert at pricing things: He produced estimates of the price of public healthcare and tuberculosis. He also priced the average American baby, based on its capacity to produce wealth over a lifetime—obviously after subtracting the costs of rearing.

As easy as it might be to lampoon Fisher, it’s unlikely he believed human life could be reduced to a dollar amount. The reality is more complicated: What Fisher essentially seemed to believe, Cook writes, is that even though life amounts to much more than capital, it was only by describing it as such that one could persuade American elites to go along with major social welfare initiatives, like compulsory health insurance. “If you wanted to help people in a corporate capitalist society,” Cook writes, “you would have to price them and their progress.” This position is analogous to those writers of an earlier era who opposed slavery by arguing that it was—at the end of the day—economically irrational.

It’s a type of argument that many of us—myself included—often make in the policy world to this day, and that we are all very used to hearing: It just makes economic sense. In September in the New Yorker, Sheelah Kolhatkar argued in a piece titled “The Cost of the Opioid Crisis” that President Trump should tackle the opioid crisis not merely because of lives lost, but because of its economic cost to the nation—citing the $78.5 billion figure with which I began this essay. “If Trump were running the U.S. government like a business,” she writes, “as he often claims to be doing, then he would have made tackling an inefficiency of such scale a priority.”

We are accustomed to thinking, like Fisher, that this is how change is wrought in the real world—by convincing policy elites that this or that policy is economically rational. But as the many examples in Cook’s book demonstrate, arguments from economic rationality can obscure as much as they reveal. For if capitalism meant the transformation of land and lives into units of wealth-producing human capital, it also meant the transformation of sickness and death into a currency of wealth-reducing decapitalization. And this poses a question: wealth for whom?