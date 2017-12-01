How to Wreck an Already Weak Health Care System

Families who rely on CHIP now inhabit a health care no-man’s-land. This is partly due to the way CHIP was written. States fund the program and are later reimbursed by the federal government; state governments have some flexibility and can structure and fund the program in different ways. Some states will run out of CHIP funding soon, others have leftover CHIP funds from previous fiscal years that they can apply to keep the program going for a few more months. “The other thing to keep in mind is that the state can’t wait until they completely exhaust funds before they start making program changes, because they also need to build in time to actually implement program change,” explains Samantha Artiga, the director of the Disparities Policy Project for the Kaiser Family Foundation. The state of Colorado recently informed parents that they should prepare to lose CHIP coverage by January 3. In Minnesota, officials are now funding the program out of the state purse.

That means a crucial piece of this country’s jigsaw health care system is in jeopardy. “The Children’s Health Insurance Program really works together with Medicaid to provide a strong base of coverage for our nation’s children,” Artiga continues. “It provides coverage to children who are in families that don’t qualify for Medicaid but still don’t have access to or cannot afford coverage in the private market. So it really filled an important gap in coverage for those children in those families.”

CHIP’s vulnerability exposes the weaknesses of the American safety net. If it dies by negligent homicide, parents have few alternatives available to them. That was true under President Obama, but the situation is particularly dangerous now: The Trump administration’s quest to undermine the Affordable Care Act has pushed insurers out of the marketplaces; premiums, meanwhile, are going up. And while employers may guarantee health insurance as a benefit, that guarantee doesn’t promise affordability—which means it isn’t always much help to working parents. CHIP’s murky future is a byproduct both of the GOP’s war on welfare, and of a more generalized and serious dysfunction.