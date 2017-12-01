How to Wreck an Already Weak Health Care System

In a country where affordable health care is not a guarantee, the Children’s Health Insurance Program is a lifeline. Established in 1997, the program covers nearly nine million children. But the GOP-led Congress missed an October 1 deadline to reauthorize the program, despite its historically bipartisan support and its public popularity. A recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that 75 percent of respondents rank the reauthorization of CHIP as a major priority.

Nevertheless, congressional progress on the issue has stalled. The House recently voted to reauthorize it, but the Senate has so far failed to reach an agreement. Senator Orrin Hatch proclaimed on Thursday that the Senate “will do” CHIP, but that it must be done “the right way.” Hatch’s concerns appear to be fiscal: “The reason CHIP is in trouble is because we don’t have money anymore,” he stated, even as he and his colleagues prepare to pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut package heavily skewed toward the wealthy. As David Dayen noted earlier this week in The New Republic, extending CHIP for five years would cost 1.6 percent of that amount.

Families who rely on CHIP now inhabit a health care no-man’s-land. This is partly due to the way CHIP was written. States fund the program and are later reimbursed by the federal government; state governments have some flexibility and can structure and fund the program in different ways. Some states will run out of CHIP funding soon, others have leftover CHIP funds from previous fiscal years that they can apply to keep the program going for a few more months. “The other thing to keep in mind is that the state can’t wait until they completely exhaust funds before they start making program changes, because they also need to build in time to actually implement program change,” explains Samantha Artiga, the director of the Disparities Policy Project for the Kaiser Family Foundation. The state of Colorado recently informed parents that they should prepare to lose CHIP coverage by January 3. In Minnesota, officials are now funding the program out of the state purse.

That means a crucial piece of this country’s jigsaw health care system is in jeopardy. “The Children’s Health Insurance Program really works together with Medicaid to provide a strong base of coverage for our nation’s children,” Artiga continues. “It provides coverage to children who are in families that don’t qualify for Medicaid but still don’t have access to or cannot afford coverage in the private market. So it really filled an important gap in coverage for those children in those families.”