The “duckie pajamas” congressman used taxpayer dollars to secretly settle a sexual harassment suit.

Representative Blake Farenthold, perhaps best known for his interesting taste in pajamas, settled an $84,000 sexual harassment claim with taxpayer dollars, per a report by Politico, after his former communications director, Lauren Greene, sued him for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and creation of a hostile work environment.

Who’d have ever thought? pic.twitter.com/1p2JJWPHO7 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) December 1, 2017

According to the lawsuit, filed in December 2014 in D.C. federal court, the Texas Republican, along with one of his aides, made lewd and sexual comments to Greene, and then fired her when she complained.



Politico reports: