David Miliband Believes in The West

Miliband’s argument for preserving an order that fostered uneven development across the world is a little tough to swallow. And it’s especially difficult to take from a British politician who voted to invade Iraq, no matter how much he regrets it now. Miliband visits Iraq regularly now, working with the very people whose lives his former government threw into havoc. (“It’s on my mind when I go to Iraq,” he said.) He examines that decision in the book, explaining that he really had thought those weapons of mass destruction were there. I asked him why he mentioned Iraq at all, and he said that he wanted to define his version of events once and for all: “A good thing about a book is you can put something on the record—and even if you said it in different places in different ways, [a book] carries more weight.”

Still, he insists that the legacy of that vote is “a bit galling.” As Miliband’s answer about Iraq spiraled on and on, he recalled a bit resentfully how someone had said to him, “You know, Iraq is your albatross.” Is it your albatross? “The albatross is much bigger for the people on the receiving end, the Iraqis, more than it is mine.”

Rescue is filled with journalist-friendly data chunks and first-person anecdotes alike. But it could have done with a slightly more literary treatment. I pressed Miliband on his literary tastes, but he confessed that the book he remembered most clearly from his bookshelf was the autobiography of Dennis Bergkamp. “He’s very cultured, by football standards,” he told me. What political texts set him afire as a teenager? Nothing, apparently. Didn’t he even tote a Huxley paperback around to impress girls? “Uh, no. I was not very cool. I was very sporty, very square in that sense,” he said. “And I didn’t walk around with 1984 tucked in the back of my jeans.”