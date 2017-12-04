David Miliband Believes in The West

The day after Powell made his “Rivers of Blood” speech, he lost his job, never to hold another political post again. But the concept of transgression has been emptied out from anti-refugee speech. It is now normal. The political norms that I grew up with in the U.K.—center-left social progressivism, center-right economic policy, Tony Blair’s grinning face—are gone. They were partly killed by the invasion of Iraq, but they’ve also in large part been eroded by the degradation of political speech around immigration. Miliband voted for the war in 2003, a decision he now regrets. But in the book Miliband identifies another kind of loss: the erosion of the very idea of the post-war West as preserver of global stability, which entails the moral responsibility to help disrupted populations.

In Rescue, Miliband presents a longue durée case for a self-identified “West” and its moral and historical approach to the question of refugee policy. He thinks of the West “as a political construct, not just a geographic one.” Miliband cites the German minister Joschka Fischer, who called the 1941 Atlantic Charter between Roosevelt and Churchill the “birth certificate of the West.” That charter defined the axis of West-ness geopolitically, but also the vision for a world with clear goals for human rights, international diplomacy, and humanitarian standards. Churchill called it “a star, not a law,” and it explicitly included recommendations for the treatment of refugees.

There are problems with looking to an older paradigm of global politics for one’s ethics. But Miliband wants to hold up Churchill’s star, he explained, as “some way of framing ‘the best of the West.’” He’s fully aware, he told me, that “the Atlantic Charter was in various places honored in breach of various decolonization projects,” but that those mistakes “shouldn’t invalidate the high ideals that some Western leaders brought into global debate.”

For Miliband, the notion of “the West” is a recoverable one, even more so now “in a world where you can make a reasonable argument that autocracy is on the march and the autocrats look strategic, long-term, and almost pragmatic.” He mentioned Russia “looking like a winner in Syria,” Turkey’s journey from “being everyone’s favorite next member of the European Union to being a long way from being a member of the European Union,” the “Chinese communist party looking strategic and far-sighted.” It’s in this context, he was clear, that the “best of the West” notion becomes important.

Miliband’s argument for preserving an order that fostered uneven development across the world is a little tough to swallow. And it’s especially difficult to take from a British politician who voted to invade Iraq, no matter how much he regrets it now. Miliband visits Iraq regularly now, working with the very people whose lives his former government threw into havoc. (“It’s on my mind when I go to Iraq,” he said.) He examines that decision in the book, explaining that he really had thought those weapons of mass destruction were there. I asked him why he mentioned Iraq at all, and he said that he wanted to define his version of events once and for all: “A good thing about a book is you can put something on the record—and even if you said it in different places in different ways, [a book] carries more weight.”