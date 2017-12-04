Did Donald Trump just admit to obstruction of justice?

On Saturday morning, Trump made his first public comments after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in a deal that reports suggest will see Flynn testify against members of Trump’s inner circle and family—and possibly Trump himself.
The second and third tweets are what you expect from Trump, since he has long tried to make a scapegoat of Clinton. But the first tweet is what matters. Trump reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey to go easy on Flynn a day after Flynn was fired, and this tweet implies that Trump was aware that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he made these comments. That is an admission of guilt: The president is effectively admitting to obstructing justice in his conversation with Comey.
This embarrassing error has led to more embarrassing errors. Trump lawyer John Dowd admitted that Trump likely knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI when he spoke to Comey, but argued that it didn’t matter because “the president cannot obstruct justice.” Dowd also took credit for the tweet, saying that he drafted it and sent it to the president’s social media director.
At this point, arguing that the president can’t obstruct justice may be the only argument Trump can make in his defense—if he doesn’t fire Robert Mueller before then, that is.