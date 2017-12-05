The Power of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s success will depend at least in part on whether its narrative about art is convincing. Its leadership has made a concerted effort to control this story very carefully: The art galleries do not have an open floor plan. Instead, visitors must follow the official path of the exhibition in order, from chapter one (“The First Villages”) to chapter two (“The First Great Powers”) up until chapter twelve (“A Global Stage”), where they can then exit. Humanity, the exhibition seems to argue, is essentially cosmopolitan; the cultures of the world have always mixed, progressing smoothly toward the great melting pot of globalization. When, during a visit to the museum last month, I tried to stray from the show’s prescribed path, a guard stepped in and gestured towards my next official location.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is also working with a fairly limited range of artifacts. In its inaugural show, the museum displays 600 objects. Three hundred are owned by the museum, and three hundred are loans from French museums, including the Louvre in Paris. (In 2007, the U.A.E. agreed to pay France $1 billion for loans of art and the Louvre name for 30 years. Jacques Chirac hailed the deal as a way to bridge cultures, though the French art cognoscenti were barely able to hold their noses.) To put its 600-artwork collection in context, 35,000 paintings are currently on display at the Louvre in Paris. The quality of the art is, of course, world-class—and there is, mercifully, no Mona Lisa-esque painting that visitors will jostle in front of, just to take a picture.

The museum’s thematic approach to art history has a few kinks to work out. Sometimes it’s too easy to see universals in human history: Three pots from three different civilizations, sitting next to each other, are supposed to demonstrate our “shared humanity.” The same goes for displays of early currencies, jugs, and sculpture. “Heads,” a French tourist said to her daughter as they walked by a few ancient Roman busts. “Lots of heads.” Indeed. These early chapters seem primarily concerned with pointing out that different civilizations—Greek, Chinese, Egyptian—used similar coins or buried their dead in similar fashion. Too often, the museum guide or wall text fails to provide any details about the local context for these objects—any acknowledgement of the specificity of the cultures that produced them—and instead falls back on the notion that no matter where we come from, we’re all the same.

When the exhibits present thoughtful detail, however, they succeed. For instance, in the room titled “Challenging Modernity,” paintings by Josef Albers, Mark Rothko, and Sayed Haider Raza are displayed side by side. The paintings—gray, orange, and black-brown blocks of color—share a formal grammar and seem to converse. Their harmony is striking, even to the viewer who has been to a Rothko room before but is unfamiliar with Raza, the Indian painter trained in France. The sequence of these paintings also does the critical work of art history, allowing viewers to trace a chain of artistic influence from Germany to the United States to India over the twentieth century—just by looking left to right.







It’s moments like this that show the museum’s promise. And the project’s long term success has two more factors in its favor. One is location. Gulf airlines have fashioned the U.A.E. into one of the world’s busiest travel hubs. In 2016, Dubai attracted the third highest number of international overnight visitors in the world, behind only London and Paris (and ahead of New York). It’s not hard to imagine the museum drawing the kind of traveler who might stop in the Gulf for a day before hopping on a connecting flight on Emirates or Etihad. A second is that in 2037, the museum will lose the “Louvre” from its name, and will have a chance to choose its own distinct identity.

