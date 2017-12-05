The Power of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

These projects are often questioned on two counts. The first count is artistic: Can they tell an authentic, original story about history and culture? New cultural institutions in the Gulf are often criticized as imitations or mere outposts of Western museums. And indeed many of the these new projects are being developed in partnership with Western organizations. In Abu Dhabi alone, there are now campuses of NYU and the Sorbonne, a hospital run by the Cleveland Clinic, innumerable KFCs and Pizza Huts, the French grocery chain Carrefour, and now the Louvre. “Everything is imported here,” is a complaint I heard any number of times during my stay in Abu Dhabi last month, even from people who have lived there for decades. So long as Western institutions continue to dot its landscape, the country’s own history will likely continue to be discounted or ignored.



The new Louvre Abu Dhabi building, photographed from the sea. Roland Halbe / Louvre Abu Dhabi

The second type of criticism is political. Does the sheen of these new institutions serve as a cover for the region’s deep economic and political inequalities? Funding for the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been linked to the sale of arms, and critics have observed a disparity between the global elites this museum covets as an audience and the migrant laborers who constructed it. Does it portray humanity in a new light, or does it obscure reality for many in the modern Gulf?



The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s success will depend at least in part on whether its narrative about art is convincing. Its leadership has made a concerted effort to control this story very carefully: The art galleries do not have an open floor plan. Instead, visitors must follow the official path of the exhibition in order, from chapter one (“The First Villages”) to chapter two (“The First Great Powers”) up until chapter twelve (“A Global Stage”), where they can then exit. Humanity, the exhibition seems to argue, is essentially cosmopolitan; the cultures of the world have always mixed, progressing smoothly toward the great melting pot of globalization. When, during a visit to the museum last month, I tried to stray from the show’s prescribed path, a guard stepped in and gestured towards my next official location.