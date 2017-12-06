Trump’s Artless Dealmaking Could Doom Peace for Israel and Palestine

For all the time, energy, and capital he was devoting to resolving this issue, it made sense when, in May, he signed a waiver delaying for six months the U.S. Embassy in Israel’s relocation to Jerusalem—a decision forced on him by a 1995 law requiring the president to transfer the U.S. mission to the holy city, but granting him the prerogative to postpone it for six months at a time on national security grounds. Every president has repeatedly exercised that right for the last 22 years. So, too, did Trump. There was no reason, after all, to infuriate the Palestinians and roil the rest of the Middle East with an inflammatory move that was sure to instigate controversy over a sensitive final-status issue, one of the key matters needed to be resolved to end the conflict, just as he was embarking on an uphill quest to succeed where his predecessors failed and rescue the moribund peace process.

Besides the priority most presidents place on promoting and maintaining stability in the world’s most turbulent region, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital right now, and under these conditions, makes little sense coming from the author of The Art of the Deal. “I don’t believe in giving away things for free,” Aaron David Miller, a veteran Middle East peace negotiator for multiple administrations, Democrat and Republican alike, told me last week. If Trump has something that Israel ostensibly really wants, then it is something he could use to extract a concession from the Israelis down the road as part of peace negotiations. Why just give it away now, for nothing in return? “This isn’t a transaction as much as it is an effort to make a point,” Miller said.

Trump will try to alleviate the damage caused by this decision, which will upend decades of U.S. foreign policy and undoubtedly create the perception the U.S. favors Israel in the conflict. “We are not taking a position on any final status issues, including the final boundaries or the resolution of contested parties. Those questions are up to the parties involved,” Trump said Wednesday, adding that he would would support a two-state solution, if agreed to by both sides.

That is nothing new. “I’m looking at two states and one state, and I like the one that both sides like,” he said in February. The president also did not couple his announcement with assurances that a U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be in pre-1967 West Jerusalem—the part of the city that was Israeli before the Six-Day War, and which all viable peace plans have proposed that Israel retain.

But these moves likely won’t be enough to calm rising tensions. “Moving the U.S. Embassy is a dangerous step that provokes the feelings of Muslims around the world,” King Salman of Saudi Arabia told Trump in a phone call on Tuesday. King Abdullah II of Jordan similarly warned him that doing so would have “dangerous repercussions.” Shortly after Trump’s call with Arab leaders, Palestinian protestors already took to Bethlehem’s Manger Square and began burning pictures of the American president. One sign read: “Trump: Keep your populism away from Jerusalem.”

In the Tuesday briefing with reporters, a senior administration official said, “The president will reiterate how committed he is to peace. While we understand how some parties might react, we are still working on our plan which is not yet ready. We have time to get it right and see how people feel after this news is processed over the next period of time.” But that’s precisely why it was a mistake for Trump was to make this decision before having a peace plan ready: It robs the process of a period of calm. By the time Trump’s proposal for an accord is drafted—Kushner said this weekend it would come eventually, but gave no timetable—it may prove impossible to get both Israelis and Palestinians to the negotiating table.

But perhaps that’s the point, despite Trump’s assurances Wednesday that this move does not diminish his commitment to achieving Middle East peace. “The president may have really already written off the deal,” said Telhami, the UMD professor, “and is looking for a way out.”