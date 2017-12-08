A big winner of the GOP’s tax bill? Foreign investors.

Trump ran on an “America First” platform during the campaign, scapegoating immigrants for Americans’ economic woes, and he has continued to push his isolationist rhetoric throughout his presidency. He has come out against trade deals, like NAFTA and the TPP, asserting that they benefit other countries more than the United States. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore,” Trump said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit last month.

He again touted his “America First” rhetoric while speaking in Missouri last week, emphasizing the supposed benefits this tax bill will bring to American families. “A vote to cut taxes is a vote to put America first again. We want to do that. We want to put America first again. It’s time to take care of our workers, to protect our communities, and to rebuild our great country,” Trump said.

But the fact that an enormous chunk of the proposed tax cuts set to benefit foreign investors who are exempt from most U.S. taxes, while most middle-class Americans would see tax increases in the long term, says a lot about who Trump is actually putting first.