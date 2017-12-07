Mainstream news outlets still haven’t reckoned with their coverage of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

On Thursday, The New York Times announced that it had reached 3.5 million paid subscribers and 130 million monthly visitors, a figure that is more than twice the paper of record’s reach two years ago. The Washington Post, meanwhile, has also seen massive growth, on the back of nuanced and important coverage—their reporting on Roy Moore represents everything that is right with journalism in 2017. Mainstream news outlets, meanwhile, have been more comfortable calling out the daily assaults on truth that emanate from the Trump administration. In many ways, these outlets have learned important lessons from their coverage of Trump’s rise.

But these publications have also shied away from reckoning with one of the biggest and most calamitous journalistic errors in recent memory: The over-coverage of Hillary Clinton’s emails, which took up much more print and television space than any of Donald Trump’s far more important and damning scandals. On Thursday, The Columbia Journalism Review published a long and thorough analysis of that coverage, calling out these same organizations for failing to acknowledge that they made a mistake. Some highlights: