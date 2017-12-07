The Crown’s Troubled Power Couple

Morgan’s script is kind, in the first season, to the 25-year-old Princess, who grew up knowing her fate but was not fully ready to embrace it. When her father, Bertie, dies suddenly and she becomes the sovereign, it takes her several months—and several episodes—to get her proper bearings. When she does find her sea legs, her transformation into a stoic leader is swift. Season one ends on a bitter note, after Elizabeth forbids her sister from marrying the man she loves, the once-divorced Peter Townshend. Both the Parliament and the Church reject Margaret’s plea to marry, citing Townshend’s past as a liability against the Commonwealth, and the Queen is forced to accept their verdict and leave her sister heartbroken. This is a cold move from a sister, but a bold move as a monarch. It is not that Elizabeth puts country over family, it is that she recognizes that for her, the two entities are never truly separate. This sets up a tension that runs throughout the second season of the show: how much of her personal life Elizabeth must sacrifice to reign supreme, and how so little of her heart remains her own.

Claire Foy is, in the second season, a genius of restraint.

Which brings us back to her breathing. Foy is, in the second season, a genius of restraint. So much so, that the secondary characters in the show threaten to eclipse her spotlight. Vanessa Kirby, as Margaret, is radiant as a woman in love. In the fifth episode, she falls for the swinging society photographer Anthony Armstrong Jones (Matthew Goode, cutting a sharp profile as a caustic roue in ivory cashmere) and she manages to veer wildly between immature infatuation and petulant entitlement, icy sarcasm and besotted romantic. Matt Smith, as Philip, is also given prime rib scenes this season, as we see him grow grizzled and cocky on the royal yacht in the absence of his wife and then callow and mean when the rumors bring her to the ship for a tense confrontation about how to save the marriage.

This tete-a-tete on the boat, which opens the season, becomes the driving narrative force of the first three episodes. Morgan shows us the fight once, and then two episodes later—after lingering on the conflict over the Suez Canal and the Prime Minister’s clandestine plan to foment it—he shows it to us again. This time, we dive deep into the drama that has led to the face-off, from Philip’s gallivanting to Elizabeth’s increasing insecurities about her age and desirability. It hits hard when Elizabeth tells him that they are “like no other couple in the country” because they have no escape hatch; they are at the point of dysfunction where any other pair would separate. Instead, she offers to make Philip a Prince, to mollify his complaints that even his young son outranks him. In the end, it is a band-aid on their troubles, but then, Philip seems like a cat with the cream once he wears the red velvet crown.

The Crown is one of Netflix’s most expensive and expansive investments to date. Morgan reportedly got a $100 million budget to make the first season. The result is a period piece that is so sumptuous and baroque that it feels deeply transporting, the show feels literally fit for a queen. Often this excess is intoxicating. The costuming on the show is impeccable, as are the crisp interiors, the brisk foxhunts at dawn, the crown jewels that gleam like lighthouses from Foy’s appendages.

And yet, spending so much time among the inherited riches can make one feel dizzy. As Morgan himself has said of the monarchy, “It is clearly a deranged institution and a completely insane system, but perhaps it’s the insanity that makes it work.” He is so fascinated by the royal family because deep down, he questions their purpose, even when faithfully recreating the Queen’s drawing room down to the last gilded ottoman. In Vanity Fair, Morgan said that he sees his work on The Crown as being closer to The Godfather than to Downton Abbey: