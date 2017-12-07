Al Franken grudgingly announced his resignation.

He described himself as an advocate for women and said, “I did not want to grow up wanting to be a politician. I came to this relatively late in life. I had to learn a lot on the fly, it wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always fun. This is hard thing to do with your life. There are a lot of long hours and late nights and hard lessons. And there is no guarantee that all your work and sacrifice will pay off.”

There isn’t, of course, even for politicians who never abuse their power. But Franken did abuse his power, first as an entertainer and later as a senator. And though Franken’s alleged actions don’t put him the same category as Roy Moore and Donald Trump, eight women have come forward to say he made their lives more difficult, more painful, than they ever needed to be. There is a vanishingly slim chance that these women are all liars, or that their memories simultaneously failed them.

Franken will “be fine,” as he said today. But his legacy is another matter.