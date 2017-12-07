Why Conservatives Are Defending Al Franken

Minnesota Senator Al Franken on Thursday heeded the demands of his Democratic colleagues in announcing he would resign “in the coming weeks,” but he did so with some defiance. “Some of the allegations against me are simply not true,” he said. “Others I remember very differently.” Many of his admirers now portray him as a fallen idol who let down the liberal cause. “It hurts not just because his supporters thought he was better than this, but because so many people were depending upon him,” wrote ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser. “He was supposed to be a progressive champion.”

But even as his own side buries him, Franken has found supporters in the most unlikely corner: Some conservatives and libertarians are defending him as a victim of a puritanical witch hunt.

On Fox News, Laura Ingraham described the campaign against Franken and other men accused of sexual harassment as a “lynch mob.” Her guest, former House Majority Leader Newt Gingrich—a man with some expertise in political sex scandals—agreed. “These are people who grew up in a party which used to preach free love, which used to think that all of the hippiedom was wonderful, who used to think they were somehow representing the future,” Gingrich complained. “And now they have suddenly curled into this weird puritanism which feels a compulsion to go out and lynch people without a trial.”

While it’s easy to dismiss Ingraham and Gingrich as cable-news windbags, similar sentiments were expressed by two more thoughtful, independent-minded analysts on the right: conservative Washington Examiner columnist Byron York and the libertarian pundit Cathy Young. “The #MeToo moment has turned into sexual McCarthyism,” Young lamented in The New York Daily News, arguing that unlike other men caught up in sexual predation scandals Franken was guilty of relatively minor and disputable sins. On Wednesday, York tweeted: