The Year in Class War

It’s more difficult to frame the Trump administration’s deregulation campaign in such stark terms. Deregulation, however, serves the same goal that conservative health policy and tax policy do: It empowers corporations and disempowers workers. Nearly as soon as Trump took office he signed an executive order requiring agencies to kill two regulations for every one regulation they implement. Trump is convinced that regulations are inherently bad, and that his order will result in some magically perfected regulatory regime. In practice, however, his deregulatory policy has come at the expense of average people. By May, Trump had used the Congressional Review Act 14 times to end regulations protecting clean water, funding for Planned Parenthood, and broadband access. More recently, his Department of Labor threatened to end a ban on tip-pooling in the restaurant industry.

Trump pushes deregulation for the same reasons he stocked his cabinet with some of the wealthiest people in the country. It’s hardly an accident that most of the individuals appointed to steer this deregulation push have deep ties to the industries they’re meant to oversee. A New York Times/ProPublica investigation uncovered 71 administration appointees with corporate ties, and 28 had potential conflicts of interest. They have every incentive to work on behalf of their former employers or themselves, and little reason to defend the interests of the public.

Trump’s menagerie seems determined to prove claims that he has turned the U.S. government into a kleptocracy. Consider Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who took government helicopters to private events and steered a $300 million contract to help rebuild Puerto Rico to a small firm in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana; or former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who resigned in September after reports that he billed the government for private flights. And let us not forget Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who took a government flight to Fort Knox so that he and his wife could watch the solar eclipse atop a dragon-hoard of gold. “It’s very hard not to give tax cuts to the wealthy,” he said in October. In every instance, we see an extraordinary degree of entitlement, alongside a nonchalance for how taxpayer dollars are used.

The administration is in the midst of undermining both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the sole government agency tasked with protecting consumers from predatory financial practices, and the Environmental Protection Agency, which has struggled to protect Americans from the effects of climate change and industrial pollution thanks to the administration’s deep ties to the oil and gas sector. The CFPB’s new director, Mick Mulvaney, has called the agency a “sad, sick” joke, and has taken contributions from payday lenders. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is basically a glorified agent of the fossil fuel industry.

The administration’s deference to oil and gas companies, at the expense of the health and wellbeing of voters, can even be seen in its drive to suck up public lands. The idea of the commons means nothing to it. If there is land that can be drilled to make rich people richer, then the protections for the Alaska Wildlife Refuge will have to go. So long, Bears Ears.

“The modern American capitalist system is far from perfect. But for all its flaws, our system—and the digital communication channels it enabled—has delivered social justice more swiftly and effectively than supposedly more enlightened public bodies tend to,” Reason editor Elizabeth Nolan Brown argued recently in The New York Times. Brown’s premise—that free markets helped activists get celebrity sexual harassers fired—doesn’t stand up in an era marked by grotesque inequality. If anything, capitalism is exactly why these sexual harassers operated with impunity for so long.

The ongoing vulnerability of women and people of color is the deadliest proof that class war exists. Harvey Weinstein survived by placing financial pressure on his victims and offering incentives to everyone else to keep quiet; the markets that made him a millionaire enabled him to hire literal spies and sic them on Rose McGowan. Domestic workers, who are mostly women of color, recently told Splinter News that almost non-existent labor protections make it difficult, even impossible, for them to report sexual harassment or abuse. Other inequalities also demand an accounting: The Economic Policy Institute reported in 2017 that the median wealth of white families is 12 times higher than the median wealth of black families; when we talk about the wage gap, we’re talking about a phenomenon that predominantly holds back Latinas and black women.

Even the consequences of deregulation disproportionately affect people of color. The Trump administration’s hostility to climate science, and its friendliness to industry, will make it even more difficult for marginalized communities to survive. “We often forget that the choices we make on regulations affecting clean air, clean water, and enforcement are interconnected with the lives of our vulnerable communities and tribal populations,” wrote Mustafa Ali when he resigned from the Environmental Protection Agency in March.

Trump’s war on women and people of color stems from an irrefutable record of racism and misogyny. But it is facilitated by a specific economic platform. Trumpism cannot be destroyed without reckoning with its economic dimension. The risk it poses is best understood through the same terms that propelled the American labor movement to its early victories: The problem is class war, and the solution is a clear, vibrant left-wing platform. Instead, some Democrats ally with payday lenders and wrings hands over the deficit; others still denigrate single-payer health care as a futile dream. Would-be social reformers look to Silicon Valley and corporate donors for solutions, as if the people who are perpetuating our inequalities have it in their best interest to solve them. But egalitarianism is the great counter to Trump’s false populism.

“Don’t kill us, kill the bill,” chanted activists with disabilities in November. They protested not Obamacare repeal but the tax bill, because the consequences of both policies will be the same. There will be other bills, other policies; there will be more deaths, just to satisfy the wealthy. All wars have body counts, and class war is the same. We can at least admit we’re fighting one.