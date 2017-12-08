Trent Franks’s sexual harassment scandal is the strangest yet.

Franks announced that he was resigning effective immediately on Friday afternoon, after his wife was reportedly admitted to the hospital. On Thursday, the conservative congressman from Arizona acknowledged that he had “made certain individuals uncomfortable,” in a statement announcing that he planned to resign on January 31, 2018, to avoid a House ethics committee investigation into complaints that he had asked two staffers to act as pregnancy surrogates. In that statement Franks stated that he and his wife had trouble conceiving and suggested that this was all a simple misunderstanding, not harassment. Citing his lack of “familiarity and experience with the process,” he acknowledged that he “clearly became insensitive” when discussing how surrogacy “might affect others.”

Well, the details of Franks’s ask are coming out and “insensitivity” doesn’t really begin to cover them. Franks may have suggested sexual intercourse with the staffers. Per Politico: