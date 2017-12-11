Is Donald Trump’s #MeToo immunity coming to an end?

One of the ironies of this moment is that Trump’s election played a crucial role in instigating the flood of sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked workplaces across the country. But Trump himself, who has been accused of misconduct by 19 women, has largely avoided scrutiny and consequences. That may be changing.

On Monday, three women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault appeared on Megyn Kelly Today and at a news conference to tell their stories.

“For us to put ourselves out there to try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women and for them to say ‘Eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt. Trump accuser Samantha Holvey on @MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/BIWZCYlQzA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2017

“This was serial misconduct and perversion on the part of Mr. Trump. Unfortunately, this behavior isn’t rare in our society, and people of all backgrounds can be victims. The only reason I am here today is that this offender is now the president of our country,” said Rachel Crooks, who accused Trump of kissing her without her consent in 2005.