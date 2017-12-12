“Cat Person” and the New Universe of Literary Criticism

Literary critics, news journalists, and marketing specialists alike are all failing to connect with this online community of readers. Each group is hanging in difficult tension with the idea of belonging to that community. The latte-posting corporate account is trying to say, “Hey, I’m one of you—buy my stuff!” The aloof literary critic is saying, “I’m not one of you, and I’m going to pretend you don’t exist.” Worst of all, perhaps, is the journalist who is neither here nor there, both outside and in, merely reflecting what you have already thought, but not quite.

If we return to Stanley Fish, we might get a better sense of where the journalist goes wrong when he reports on online readerships. When a writer comes along to a conversation and inserts his take, his claim is that “his interpretation more perfectly accords with the facts,” as Fish writes in his 1980 work Is There a Text in This Class? Here’s what’s really going on with “Cat Person,” the writer opines, and cuts through the wreathing fog of ignorance that surrounds it. But the commentator’s actual purpose in this effort is to convince us of “the version of the facts he espouses,” by, first of all, making us submit to a certain framework at the outset—“the interpretive principles in the light of which those facts will seem indisputable.”

In other words, the way that a journalist presents the conversation (“A Viral Short Story for the #MeToo Moment”) conditions us to believe that he has the answers, even though “the facts” in this case are an invention. What he is really doing is layering more fictions on to fictions. The writer’s “greatest fear,” Fish writes, is that “he will stand charged of having substituted his own meanings for the meanings of which he is supposedly the guardian; his greatest fear is that he be found guilty of having interpreted.” Journalists like to pretend that they’re flourishing the noble sword of truth, and to prove it will dabble in the “aggressive humility” of posing as a reporter when really they’re acting like critics. They pretend merely to describe a phenomenon, when really they are doing what every other social media user is doing, all day long: interpreting.

Ironically enough, interpretation is precisely what Kristen Roupenian has described as the core of “Cat Person.” In an interview with New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman, she said that a bad-date incident in her life “got her thinking about the strange and flimsy evidence we use to judge the contextless people we meet outside our existing social networks, whether online or off.” The only thing that characterizes the woman’s sense of her date is his volatility. Her image of him is “based on incomplete and unreliable information, which is why her interpretation of him can’t stay still.”

As a journalist who is guilty of Fish’s charges, it seems to me that this is what thinkpiece authors are doing when they “report on” the life of literature on social media. When I sit down to deliver my take, I have to pretend that I’m uniquely privy to “the facts,” while simultaneously convincing you to see things in a light of my own casting. But in this particular case, it won’t do. “Cat Person” is a story about a lack of information, and the layering of interpretations that its protagonist assembles to “understand” her date. Reader: beware anybody who comes to you promising investigative truths about fiction. Reporting on literature is “interpretation in another guise because,” Stanley Fish writes, “like it or not, interpretation is the only game in town.”