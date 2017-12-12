“Cat Person” and the New Universe of Literary Criticism

What We Talk About When We Talk About Cat Person — rahcel (@COMETHRUGIRL) December 11, 2017

But then again, neither do book publishers. The marketing of literature on social media remains an embarrassment to readers and writers. In trying to sell debut novels, a book publicist will cannibalize the tools of Kaur-esque Instagram-lit and photograph the book’s jacket on a pretty table, beside a manicured hand and a bunch of flowers in a ceramic vase. Again, this is a mismatch: The publishing houses treat the book like a lifestyle commodity, while trying to tap into social media’s interest in literature. Thousands of people on Twitter did not go wild over “Cat Person” because they love lattes and tulips.



Literary critics, news journalists, and marketing specialists alike are all failing to connect with this online community of readers. Each group is hanging in difficult tension with the idea of belonging to that community. The latte-posting corporate account is trying to say, “Hey, I’m one of you—buy my stuff!” The aloof literary critic is saying, “I’m not one of you, and I’m going to pretend you don’t exist.” Worst of all, perhaps, is the journalist who is neither here nor there, both outside and in, merely reflecting what you have already thought, but not quite.

If we return to Stanley Fish, we might get a better sense of where the journalist goes wrong when he reports on online readerships. When a writer comes along to a conversation and inserts his take, his claim is that “his interpretation more perfectly accords with the facts,” as Fish writes in his 1980 work Is There a Text in This Class? Here’s what’s really going on with “Cat Person,” the writer opines, and cuts through the wreathing fog of ignorance that surrounds it. But the commentator’s actual purpose in this effort is to convince us of “the version of the facts he espouses,” by, first of all, making us submit to a certain framework at the outset—“the interpretive principles in the light of which those facts will seem indisputable.”