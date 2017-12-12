Roy Moore’s closing rally featured speeches on hell-bound Republicans, Jewish lawyers, and child prostitutes.

On the eve of the senatorial election in Alabama, Moore gathered together some of the strangest endorsements in political history. Steve Bannon used the occasion to pour fuel into the flames of Republican internal strife by attacking the GOP establishment for betraying Moore. Bannon asserted that “there’s a special place in hell” for those who fail to back Moore, echoing Ivanka Trump’s line that “there is a special place in hell for those who prey on children” in response to allegations that Moore is a child molester.

Seeking to rebut criticism that Moore evoked anti-Semitic stereotypes when attacking billionaire philanthropist George Soros, Kayla Moore, the candidate’s wife, made the unfortunate comment that “one of our attorneys is a Jew.” It wasn’t just the use of the classic “some of my best friends are....” deflection, but also the way Kayla Moore lingered over the word “Jew.”