She’s running.

Sensing an opportunity, Gillibrand fired back shortly after, asserting that Trump could not “silence me or the millions of women” who have spoken out against the president.

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Ironically for Trump, his feud with the Democrat has only raised her status as a leading member of the opposition and an important voice against sexism on the national political stage. Gillibrand was the first Democratic senator to call for Al Franken’s resignation, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. A member of the Armed Services Committee, she also led the charge against sexual assault in the U.S. military.

On Monday, she officially hopped on Trump’s bad side, when she called for Trump’s “immediate” resignation in light of the many sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him. “These allegations are credible; they are numerous,” said Gillibrand. “I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking.”