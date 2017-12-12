She’s running.

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, lashed out on Twitter at New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a leading voice against sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, calling her a “flunky for Chuck Schumer” who was “very disloyal” to Bill Clinton and “Crooked” Hillary Clinton. He also wrote that Gillibrand, a Democrat, had previously come to him “begging” for campaign donations and, in a sexually suggestive formulation, “would do anything for them.”

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Not only does Trump call Gillibrand a “lightweight,” but underscores her supposed subservience by suggesting she solicited favors from three males—Schumer, Clinton, and Trump himself. Gillibrand later called it “a sexist smear.”

Sensing an opportunity, Gillibrand fired back shortly after, asserting that Trump could not “silence me or the millions of women” who have spoken out against the president.