The Political Limits and Possibilities of #MeToo

President Donald Trump is finally in the crosshairs of the #MeToo movement. Four women who have accused him of sexual misconduct repeated their allegations on Monday—that Trump ogled, groped, and kissed women without their consent. In response, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined a growing list of prominent Democrats who have called for Trump’s resignation. “President Trump has committed assault, according to these women,” she said on CNN. “And those are very credible allegations of misconduct and criminal activity, and he should be fully investigated and he should resign.”

Trump has “complained privately that the avalanche of charges taking down prominent men is spinning out of control,” according to Politico report on Monday, so it was hardly a surprise when, on Tuesday morning, he attacked the female politician who has been most vocal about holding powerful men to account:

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Though limited to 280 characters, Trump managed to hit many sexist tropes: women are weak (“lightweight), women are subservient (“flunky” and “begging”), women are duplicitous prostitutes (“would do anything for them”), women are betrayers (“very disloyal”). Gillibrand’s response was righteous and steadfast:

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Once sexual harassment became a pressing political topic, it was inevitable that these two would clash. It’s not just that Trump has been accused of misconduct more than a dozen times, and has a well-documented history of demeaning and belittling women; he also rose to the presidency by fomenting sexist doubts about his opponent Hillary Clinton. Gillibrand, meanwhile, has made combating sexual harassment and assault her signature issue, more so than any other politician in America. She hasn’t shirked from policing her own side, either. She was the first Democratic senator to call on her colleague Al Franken to resign, and she’s broken with party orthodoxy on Bill Clinton, saying that he should have resigned once the facts of the Monica Lewinsky scandal were known.