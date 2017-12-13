Donald Trump Is Losing His Only Superpower

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

This unexpected civility is a form of whistling past the graveyard. Jones’s victory is a huge disaster for Trump for any number of reasons. First and foremost, it reveals that Trump vaunted skills at dominating the media landscape still leave him almost completely powerless in effecting politics and policy. Trump might commandeer the bully pulpit, but it’s not clear that anyone is really heeding his rants. He might even be realizing as much, for he tweeted on Wednesday morning:

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Trump’s few areas of actual success, such as court nominations and potentially the tax bill, have involved capitulating decision-making to Republican leaders in Congress. In effect, Trump can only get anything done when he offloads his duties to people like House Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But Trump’s reliance on the congressional GOP looks riskier now that his Senate margin has shrunk to 51-49. Moreover, with Jones in the Senate, the Democrats have a much better chance of regaining the Senate in 2018. If they do so, they’ll be able to stop Trump’s nominations dead in the tracks, including his judicial nominations. They’ll also be able to investigate the president, aided possibly by a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.



The upset in Alabama follows the Democratic Party’s victories in statewide elections in Virginia and strong showings in special elections that they narrowly lost in Georgia, Montana, and South Carolina. All these elections show a common voting pattern, with Democratic voters energized and Trump supporters not showing up in anywhere near the same numbers they did in 2016. The story of Alabama is a familiar one in the Trump era: The Republican base is demoralized and divided, while the Democratic base is mobilized and increasingly united.

As Mark Schmitt of the New America notes:

Flip side of turnout story was dropoff of rural whites. Biggest risk to Trump's isn't that ppl who voted for him turn against him. It's that they lose interest. They never had much interest in politics anyway. — Mark Schmitt (@mschmitt9) December 13, 2017

Trump is turning out to be a true disaster for the Republican Party, because his hardcore supporters are numerous enough to win primaries (as they did for both Moore and Trump), but can only be mobilized by a divisive politics that’s alienating a chunk of traditional Republicans while also animating the Democratic opposition. This can only lead political disaster for the Trump led GOP.