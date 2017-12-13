What’s particularly disturbing about the Franken affair is that a senator was driven from the seat he was elected to because he’d become inconvenient. The death knell came with the seventh—or was it the eighth?—complaint about Franken touching or patting or whatever some woman’s bottom, or in one case (following the original charge of his forcing his tongue down the complainer’s throat) asking for a kiss. Almost all of these charges were of actions before he came to the Senate and several were anonymous. But it was less these acts—immature and jerky, to be sure—that threatened to overturn the verdict of the voters of Minnesota, than the fact that the charges were continuing to be brought. (An option would be to demand good behavior or else, and leave it to the next election.)

What was the inconvenience caused the Democrats by the sudden spout of complaints about Franken? Well, you see, the Democrats—Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in, probably sounding Franken’s doom—didn’t want to have to answer the “what-about” question when they attacked the Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore for the documented charges against him of pedophilia or when they attempted a new assault on Donald Trump’s predatory behavior toward women in the past.

Wait. The voters knew about Trump’s aggressiveness toward women when they elected him president. (True, a majority didn’t vote for him, not by a long shot, but are we going to get into the fine points of the Electoral College’s—or Russia’s—role here? Trump won the election.) They’d heard the Access Hollywood tape. The recent calls for Trump to resign over his sexual exploits strike me as pointless. (But of course they yield good publicity.) Obviously, he’s not going to, and Franken’s having been discarded wouldn’t make it even a teensy bit more likely. A senator is forced out of his seat for a talking point?

Politics usually proceeds on the basis of mixed motives. We can’t know which of the senators pushing Franken to go was doing so to get him out of the way of their own ambitions. He’d begun to have around him that hazy presidential talk that also hovers over at least 20 other Democrats. A number of commentators have said that while shoving Franken aside was, well, unfortunate, it was excellent politics for the Democrats to arrange to have a “clean slate” when it came to the matter of sexual hijinks.

Well, at what cost? Is almost any sexual infraction subject to, in effect, capital punishment—the loss of a seat in the Congress? Have Senator Gillibrand and some of her allies thought through what “zero tolerance” means? If loss of a seat over one infraction is considered too dire—if such lenience were to occur—then how many gaucheries would be sufficient to drive an elected official from office? Does it matter what they were? Are consensual affairs to be permitted? How consensual is consensual when the man is the woman’s employer? How are such decisions to be made? Is the punishment to be different if such reports come about at a time when one party isn’t trying to embarrass the other one? Or to decapitate its leader?