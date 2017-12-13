What Roy Moore Did to the Pro-Life Movement

Hypocrisy? Maybe. But that is not how white evangelicals understand it. Most of Roy Moore’s voters didn’t think they supported an accused pedophile; they simply didn’t believe the allegations that he molested and preyed on teenage girls when he was in his thirties. They decided it was a cruel myth, invented by D.C. wheelers-and-dealers to destroy a godly man. A strong thread connects this delusion to Moore’s anti-abortion rhetoric: If someone would kill an unborn baby, can you really believe anything they say?

The pro-life movement now finds itself inside a trap that it built. Its claim to moral superiority rests on the totalizing depravity of the opposition. Without a foil, pro-lifers must depend instead on the strength of their arguments, and the idea that ending a pregnancy is equivalent to taking the life of a child or adult has not convinced most Americans. And now it’s becoming more difficult than ever to uphold this dichotomy between the righteous and the fallen, and to pretend that pro-life candidates belong firmly to the former camp.

“No matter the outcome of today’s special election in Alabama for a coveted U.S. Senate seat, there is already one loser: Christian faith,” Christianity Today editorialized hours before voters rejected Moore. “When it comes to either matters of life and death or personal commitments of the human heart, no one will believe a word we say, perhaps for a generation.” This is an eloquent half-truth. The loser isn’t the Christian faith but political evangelicalism, doomed by a marriage it made decades ago.