Brussels finds these fantasies of a pick-and-mix relationship frustrating. “Not everyone has yet well understood that there are points that are non-negotiable for the EU,” Barnier sighed. But whatever path the U.K. eventually chooses, the prospects for the national economy look bleak. On Tuesday, earlier this week, the Rand Corporation published a report that concluded that almost all possible trading relationships between the EU and the U.K. after Brexit will leave Britain worse off. The report adds that it may not be until 2031 before any of the potentially dynamic effects from leaving the EU are seen. During the referendum, the Leave campaign calculated that an extra £300 would be saved by the average U.K. household per year, once the U.K. stopped paying into the EU budget. Last month, a study by the London School of Economics found that the average household will already be paying at least an extra £400 in shopping annually, due to Brexit-induced inflation. Since that study, inflation has only gone up, reaching a near six-year high for November.

But for most Brexit-believers, the problem will never be Brexit, only ever that Brexit was carried out wrong. To this end, the morning after phase one was completed, the range of responses on the front pages of the newspapers was vast and revealing. “REJOICE!” cheered the Daily Mail on December 8, “WE’RE ON OUR WAY!” The Daily Telegraph adopted the stoic language of sacrifice, calling May’s compromise “The price of freedom.” The Daily Mirror was less impressed, labelling May “Mrs SOFTEE” and lamenting both the proposed cost of the divorce bill—at least £39 billion, but likely much more—and the revived possibility that Britain could stay in the single market (a so-called “soft Brexit”). The next day, the Sunday edition of the same newspaper could have come from a parallel universe: “After May’s triumph in Brussels, we’ve got the EU over the barrel,” the Sunday Mirror sang. (The story was apparently an “exclusive.”)

Parallel universes are standard fare in Brexit Britain. The reactions from leading Brexiteers—who see any expert criticism as a conspiracy—were no less varied. While many in May’s cabinet, including key figures in the Leave campaign like Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, made public displays of loyalty and praise, outside the party views were more hostile. The current leader of the U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) said May had “surrendered.” Aaron Banks, founder of the Leave.EU movement (and currently under investigation by the Electoral Commission), declared that “Theresa May has betrayed the country and the 17.4 million Leave voters.” The prospect of staying in the single market was beyond the pale: “Full regulatory alignment with the internal market and customs union? We may as well just bend over,” Banks said. Nigel Farage, perhaps Brexit’s most prominent cheerleader, felt similarly. He called the agreement a “humiliation” and a “capitulation”: “This isn’t what 17.4 million people voted for.”

Farage is right: This isn’t what 17.4 million people voted for. None of this is. The question posed in the referendum on June 26, 18 months ago, stated simply: “Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?” Voters could then tick one of two boxes: “Remain a member of the European Union” or “Leave the European Union.” The former meant the status quo; the latter was whatever you wanted it to be: Norway, Switzerland, Canada plus plus plus. Surprise, surprise, the status quo didn’t win.

The toxic simplicity of the referendum question is still with us, begetting a situation where everyone wants something else, even—or especially—those who want the same thing: Brexit. Appeasing all the different desires is an especially hard task as Brexit’s fault lines cut across traditional party lines, forcing parties and politicians to hold multiple, incompatible positions simultaneously. Hence May’s empty aphorisms: “Brexit means Brexit” and “No deal is better than a bad deal.” And thus the latest addition to her collection: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.” A common line in many treaties, in Britain it serves a specific purpose, postponing the anger of disappointed dreams. If “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” then nothing can be criticized until the final moment—because nothing has actually happened.