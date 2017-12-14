That’s not to say phase one was easy. The Irish border posed a particularly acute problem. If Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union, as is Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan, a hard border will have to be reinstated between North and South, not only bringing back memories and tensions of the Troubles, but also negating Britain’s commitments to Ireland in older treaties. The solution the U.K. eventually settled on was to delay the decision. “In the absence of agreed solutions, the United Kingdom will maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union,” the 15-page document states in paragraph 49.

As ever, then, the certainty that Britain will leave the EU belies the utter uncertainty surrounding what that leaving will look like. During the referendum campaign, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, and even Australia were cited as examples Britain could emulate in different ways. Now Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, has stated that, based on Britain’s priorities, Canada is the only realistic model, although comparisons have also been drawn with Ukraine’s and Turkey’s relationships with the EU (not what Brexiteers had in mind). Canada’s arrangement would certainly satisfy those who see nothing more exciting than brokering new free-trade deals around the world. But it would also restrict trade-access around services—a sector that accounts for almost 80 percent of the U.K.’s GDP and 40 percent of its exports. “What we want is a bespoke outcome,” David Davis, Britain’s Brexit secretary, explained on Sunday. “We’ll probably start with the best of Canada, the best of Japan, and the best of South Korea, and then add to that the bits that are missing, which is services. Canada plus plus plus would be one way of putting it.”

Brussels finds these fantasies of a pick-and-mix relationship frustrating. “Not everyone has yet well understood that there are points that are non-negotiable for the EU,” Barnier sighed. But whatever path the U.K. eventually chooses, the prospects for the national economy look bleak. On Tuesday, earlier this week, the Rand Corporation published a report that concluded that almost all possible trading relationships between the EU and the U.K. after Brexit will leave Britain worse off. The report adds that it may not be until 2031 before any of the potentially dynamic effects from leaving the EU are seen. During the referendum, the Leave campaign calculated that an extra £300 would be saved by the average U.K. household per year, once the U.K. stopped paying into the EU budget. Last month, a study by the London School of Economics found that the average household will already be paying at least an extra £400 in shopping annually, due to Brexit-induced inflation. Since that study, inflation has only gone up, reaching a near six-year high for November.