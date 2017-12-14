Democrats Can’t Rely on a Trump Backlash

Throughout the last presidential campaign, no Republican hated Donald Trump more than Lindsey Graham did—or so The Washington Post declared, with the evidence to back it up. The South Carolina senator frequently warned of the dangers of nominating Trump, calling him a “jackass” and “a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot.” ““You know how you make America great again?” Graham, then a presidential candidate himself, said in December 2015. “Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” After quitting the race, he continued to warn of the dangers of nominating Trump:

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

Graham’s prediction didn’t pan out that November, when Trump eked out a victory over Hillary Clinton and the Republicans won unified control of the government. But the recent Democratic victories in Virginia and Alabama suggest that Graham’s forecast was clear-sighted about Trump’s impact on the Republican Party. He’s a historically unpopular president, and he’s pulling the GOP down with him.

Paradoxically, as the extent of Trump’s political toxicity becomes clear, Graham himself has transformed into one of the president’s biggest supporters. This trajectory from foe to friend illustrates the problem the Republicans face. As the president and standard-bearer of the party, Trump possesses power that Republicans covet, and they want to influence him. This has led Republican politicians to consolidate around Trump, whatever their previous criticisms and personal concerns were. The oft-predicted Republican crack-up hasn’t happened. Rather, the party is contracting into a personality cult, one whose fate is tied to a much-hated president. As Trump’s popularity declines, so do his party’s electoral chances.

“The victory Tuesday by Democrat Doug Jones to represent that heavily conservative state [of Alabama] in the Senate,” the Post reported, “was the latest example in a string of elections this year that Democratic leaders think represent a growing backlash against President Trump—and a potential building wave for 2018.” What was unthinkable a few months ago is now a serious question: Can Democrats win back not only the House of Representatives next year, but the Senate, too? “I worry that the Senate is in play. I didn’t think that before yesterday,” Alex Conant, a Republican strategist, told Politico. “If the political environment is still like this in 11 months, Democrats might be able to defend their incumbents and pick up the seats they need out west.”