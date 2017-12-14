Democrats Can’t Rely on a Trump Backlash

Dems may have unwittingly picked up a template for 2020 — anodyne, unobjectionable candidate beats lightning rod who dominates headlines — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) December 13, 2017

With Northam/Jones wins and Bredesen recruitment, Ds starting to embrace the center.



G Garin: "Democrats have a chance to occupy the center of the electorate in no small part because Republicans have vacated the center in such a dramatic way" https://t.co/IB6bNhRdMp — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 14, 2017

This analysis seems slightly off-base. Ralph Northam, the governor-elect of Virginia, and Jones, the senator-elect of Alabama, are hardly centrist in the context of their states. Both men ran as strong supporters of reproductive freedom. Jones took forthrightly liberal positions on health care (supporting the Affordable Care Act and calling health care a right) and LGBT rights. Northam campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15. If Northam and Jones seem “anodyne,” that’s less because of their politics than their style. Both men are reassuringly bland, an appealing contrast to Republicans in the age of Trump and Moore. Perhaps the true lesson is that you can win as a strong liberal if your personal demeanor is unthreatening.

To the extent that the sexual assault accusations against Moore hurt him, that also has wider implications beyond Alabama. As New York magazine columnist Jonathan Chait notes, such scandals are likely to have a disparate impact on the two parties. While the Democrats are forcing out their alleged harassers, the Republicans are stuck being the party of Trump, himself an alleged predator of women. Moreover, men make up a significantly larger part of the Republican political leadership. Reports of harassment “will hurt the majority party much more,” Chait wrote. “The reason is that 2018 is shaping up as a wave election. In wave elections, the out-party usually loses very few seats. It is the in-party that loses. If Democrats are forced to step aside, they can easily be replaced. Republicans who have to step aside cannot. Incumbents pressured into retirement will open up seats that might otherwise not have had competitive races.”

Paul Maslin, who worked as a pollster for Jones, offered his insights to L.A. Times reporter Mark Z. Barabak. “The lesson is we need to keep being aggressive, fighting him everywhere,” Maslin said. “There’s no reason we can’t win Tennessee, there’s no reason we can’t win Arizona and Nevada. There’s no reason we can’t win congressional seats all over the place.” But Maslin also offered a cautionary note: “[W]e can’t simply be naysayers. We’ve lost credibility in the Midwest, in places like Pennsylvania. The Democratic Party is seen as being out of touch, elitist, without any good ideas on economic or pocketbook issues. We’re going to have to give people a sense we’ve turned the page and we’re not the same old same old.”