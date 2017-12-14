Next week is going to be chaos on Capitol Hill.

When Congress returned from Thanksgiving recess, they faced a slew of problems and competing priorities. The Senate had to pass its version of a tax reform package, and resolve any differences with the House version. Congress had to reach a compromise to raise the debt limit and continue funding the government. The legal status of the undocumented immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was ended by President Trump in September, had to be resolved. Congress also had to decide what to do about the Iran nuclear agreement, which the president decertified in October.

It’s now December 14 and so far this is what Congress has accomplished: The Senate passed tax reform on December 1; Congress punted the Iran deal back to the president after failing to impose new sanctions; and the House and Senate appear to have reached a compromise on their competing tax reform packages, but have yet to vote on it. That’s it.

This means that next week is going to be total chaos. Congress is under pressure to pass a final tax reform deal before the end of the week and reach a government funding agreement with Democrats by Friday. Democrats have indicated that they won’t vote for a funding agreement that doesn’t include legal protections for undocumented immigrants who were covered by DACA.