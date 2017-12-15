“I’m Not Shocked. It’s Been Going on Forever.”

She has had an extraordinary life, too: Her father was personal physician to Mobutu Sese Seko, dictator of Zaire, and helped to stem an Ebola outbreak in that country in 1976. Her second cousin is Brooke Shields. When she was seven, her parents joined a controlling cult called the Moral Re-Armament (MRA), now called Initiatives of Change. She travelled with an MRA musical group called Up With People in the late 60s, eventually forming her own group called the Green Glenn Singers.

Close left MRA to attend William and Mary College at 22, where she discovered serious acting. She acted on the stage and television through her twenties, but didn’t participate in a movie until The World According to Garp, when she was 35, playing the 31-year-old Robin Williams’s mother. Her next role was in The Big Chill, and the 80s continued to be kind to her. Fatal Attraction came in 1987, and cemented her position as a rare artist in Hollywood.

A woman like Glenn Close ought to know a thing or two about the human condition. So, though I was wilting a little under the Close gaze, I managed to bring up Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandal. She looked up sharply, with a face totally different to the one she’d been using to discuss British aristocracy and Agatha Christie. “It’s been going on so long.” Close has spent 35 years at Hollywood’s coalface, auditioning and vying for roles and getting them done and promoting them. The casting couch was an occupational reality. “I never was preyed upon,” she said, but “I had a very uncomfortable audition once where someone put his hand on my thigh.” The man was not doing anything with the hand. It was just sitting there like a dead thing on Glenn Close’s leg. Actually, she recalls, it happened twice.