“I’m Not Shocked. It’s Been Going on Forever.”

“I think any man, if someone comes in the room—gay or straight—their first thought is ‘would I fuck them?’” Glenn Close had been talking about murder mysteries for a while before she delivered this dose of gender essentialism. She told me a nice story about her great aunt, who was sent home in a passing car after getting knocked out by a horse in the 1930s. We were here to talk about her latest movie, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Crooked House. While on set her fluffy white dog Pip leapt into an algae-covered fountain because he thought it was solid ground.

In Crooked House Close plays an aunt named Edith, alongside Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks and Terence Stamp and Jeremy Irons’s son Max Irons. They’re all members of a sprawling and horrible family who live in a country manor (the same one that’s in the aerial shots of The Remains of the Day). The patriarch of the family has died. Was he murdered, and if so, why? In those plot basics, Crooked House is classic and undististinguished Christie. The ending is where the movie’s value lies, and Close helps land it spectacularly.

The whole production, however, carries the unmistakable whiff of holiday television. Close is just too good for it, something that we’ve learned again and again when she makes her co-stars look like toddlers in a school play. Rose Byrne (her co-star in Damages) is a good actor, but she’s not good enough to seem good next to Glenn Close. Those dalmation puppies? Totally outshone. But Edith is still a solid role for Close. Her best turns always hinge on concealment, so she’s suited to murder mystery.

In Fatal Attraction, all the horror is contingent on her performance: the charm of her initial seduction campaign, the reasonableness of her initial demands, the bloody denouement. In the superb Albert Nobbs, Close played a waiter “living as a man,” as the old phrase went, buttoning all Albert’s fears and identity struggles and traumatic past under a stiff shirt and a blank face. Her Gertrude in Mel Gibson’s Hamlet was another triumph of implication, loving her son with a suggestive incestuousness buried under warmth.