The Year Democrats Won by “Going High”

Democratic candidates didn’t make that mistake in 2017. Assessing the Virginia race, The Washington Post editorial board rightly wrote that “Northam, whose knack for working across the aisle once prompted Republicans in the state Senate to ask him to switch parties, mounted a campaign largely true to his reputation for decency and good sense.” That campaign prevailed in the face of a racist and xenophobic effort by GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, who stoked fear and white grievance with ads about street gangs, sanctuary cities, and Confederate statues. Then, in Alabama, Doug Jones defeated theocratic Republican and credibly accused child molester Roy Moore with a message of unity. “I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than to divide us,” he said in his victory speech last week. “We have shown not just around the state of Alabama but we have shown the country the way that we can be unified.”

Van Jones, the progressive CNN commentator and author of Beyond the Messy Truth: How We Came Apart, How We Come Together, said these results speak for themselves. “We just proved in Virginia and Alabama that we don’t have to [go low],” he told me, and he might have added New Jersey as well. Murphy won “a race that didn’t see a lot of personal insults or harsh language,” NJ Advance Media political reporter Brent Johnson said. The exception, he added, was Republican nominee Kim Guadagno, who released one incendiary ad on immigration. (The Star-Ledger editorial board called the spot “flat-out dishonest, a cheap attempt to whip up the most ugly and unfounded fears of unauthorized immigrants, and to use that fear to slime Murphy.”)

“Let’s be nice because it’s the right thing to do—and it happens to be effective,” said Sally Kohn, a CNN commentator and author of the forthcoming The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity. Kohn and Jones both say they’re informed by a historical view—by the nonviolence of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. “I’m gonna stick with it being the right thing to do even when it doesn’t feel like it’s working,” Kohn said, “in the great tradition of leaders and movements that have done that.” She added, “The religious, spiritual, and moral heroes we elevate in society are all the ones who literally said ‘turn the other cheek’ and ‘go high’ to heaven.” Jones said his message to Democrats after Trump’s victory is, “If you’re belief system can’t withstand a single setback, take Dr. King off your wall. Take Gandhi off your wall.” Jones also noted that an inspirational message of hope is precisely what propelled the Obamas into the White House, and he wondered why Democrats would want to “throw out everything that worked for us in 2008.”