The End of Economic Nationalism

But Bannon’s stated ideology hardly played a role in Moore’s campaign, which instead revolved around abortion, immigration, and bizarre claims that the United States was better off when it had slavery. Meanwhile, back in Washington, D.C., Republicans were putting the final touches on a tax reform bill that will likely be a windfall for shareholders (many of whom are foreign) and could result in cuts to the social safety net. Moore’s campaign and Trump’s embrace of Republican orthodoxy on economic issues have revealed the extent to which “economic nationalism” has been deployed by Bannon and others as a cover for uglier political positions.



In Bannon’s version of events, Trump was the candidate who instinctively grasped Bannon’s economic-political program—and won in 2016 by pushing those ideas. Bannon emphasized that he and Trump were leading a revolution, fighting on behalf of native workers to recapture American sovereignty from a shadowy elite, foreign interests, and immigrants. Trump won by rejecting both liberalism and mainstream Republicans, who remain fixated on massive supply-side tax cuts for the wealthy and just as massive entitlement cuts.



Bannon’s version of 2016 is right on a few counts. Trump’s ability to tap into the frustrations of working-class voters, particularly in Rust Belt states that had been hard-hit by outsourcing, undoubtedly helped him win. His decision to tap into nativist (and often racist) opposition to immigration certainly also played a role. So did Trump’s pledge not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare—a promise he has since appeared on the verge of breaking, not only by endorsing a tax bill that Republicans have telegraphed they will use to demand entitlement reform, but also by recently announcing that he wants “welfare reform.” In a pivot to classic GOP rhetoric on the issue, Trump has said “people are taking advantage of the system.”

