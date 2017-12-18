The End of Economic Nationalism

Bannon’s version of 2016 is right on a few counts. Trump’s ability to tap into the frustrations of working-class voters, particularly in Rust Belt states that had been hard-hit by outsourcing, undoubtedly helped him win. His decision to tap into nativist (and often racist) opposition to immigration certainly also played a role. So did Trump’s pledge not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare—a promise he has since appeared on the verge of breaking, not only by endorsing a tax bill that Republicans have telegraphed they will use to demand entitlement reform, but also by recently announcing that he wants “welfare reform.” In a pivot to classic GOP rhetoric on the issue, Trump has said “people are taking advantage of the system.”



Bannon bet the farm on Roy Moore, who is hardly an economic nationalist, let alone an economic populist. (Moore’s personal tax policy preference, which was understandably under-covered during a campaign dominated by a pedophilia scandal, is deeply regressive.) Rather, Moore was a dogmatic culture warrior. “Abortion, sodomy, and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Moore said on Wednesday in rejecting his opponent Doug Jones’s victory, an adequate summation of his personal beliefs. But what mattered to Bannon wasn’t that Moore furthered his political revolution. What mattered was that he was vehemently opposed to the Republican establishment, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.



In this, we can see what it truly means to be a Bannonist. While Moore didn’t advocate the kind of economic policies that Bannon had claimed for his revolution, he was a rabid culture warrior unafraid to take on his own party. Bannonism isn’t grounded in intellectualism; it is merely a more nihilistic variant of the right-wing rebellion that burst into the open in 2010 with the Tea Party. What “economic nationalism” does is lend legitimacy and novelty to what is otherwise a crude revanchism.



With Moore the ruse completely collapsed. Instead of economic nationalism, you had a potpourri of crackpot conservative thinking, which provided cover for a set of economic policies that benefit the wealthy and multinational behemoths. Similarly, there is little economic nationalism to be found in the White House and Capitol Hill. Trump presents himself as a blue collar billionaire, but he is governing like a typical Republican, albeit one hyper-attuned to the culture wars, fighting against liberals and non-white Americans on a day-to-day basis.



In May, the New York Times’s Ross Douthat questioned if Trump ever really believed in Trumpism. In the months that followed, it became clear that he was not interested in adhering to a coherent political philosophy, abandoning trade deals one moment only to throw his support to the Republican Party’s corporate donors the next. But Bannon continued to carry the flag, claiming he would champion those candidates who would upend mainstream Republican thinking. After Roy Moore, it became painfully obvious that economic nationalism was a con all along.

