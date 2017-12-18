With the retirement of Alex Kozinski, the Weinstein effect hits the federal courts.

Many of Kozinski’s clerks went on to prestigious clerkships with the Supreme Court, and they are now scattered at premier posts in the legal industry. But some said there was a darker side to working for the judge. He demanded his clerks work into the wee hours of the morning, and three former clerks who talked to the Post said he showed them explicit images, not in the context of any legal case, in his chambers.

Just 10 days ago, the Post reported that six women—all former clerks or more junior staffers known as externs in the 9th Circuit—alleged that Kozinski had subjected them to a range of inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.