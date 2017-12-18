Bob Corker’s flip-flop on tax reform sure seems fishy.

In a statement, Corker cited support from his constituents, even though the bill is very unpopular. “After many conversations over the past several days with individuals from both sides of the aisle across Tennessee and around the country—including business owners, farmers, chambers of commerce and economic development leaders—I have decided to support the tax reform package we will vote on next week,” he said.

But there’s another change that may have affected his vote. Corker switched his vote after a provision was added that reduces taxes on real estate LLCs—and Corker, a real estate mogul, made $7 million in income from real estate LLCs last year.

Corker told IBT that he hasn’t read the bill and wasn’t aware that changes were made at the last minute that would enrich him. “I had like a two-page summary I went through with leadership,” said Corker. “I never saw the actual text.” The most generous interpretation here is that Corker, like the rest of his caucus, just doesn’t really understand the bill. The least generous is that Corker is trying to get his before he leaves Congress next November.