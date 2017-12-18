The Republican Tax Bill Is a Gift to the Washington “Blob”

This episode represents a marked shift in how self-interest plays out in Washington, even compared with a few years ago. During the health care debate from 2009 to 2010, Senator Ben Nelson was savaged over the “Cornhusker kickback,” which would have subsidized Nebraska’s share of payments for expanding Medicaid; the provision was pulled from the final legislation. Similar deals increased Medicaid spending in Louisiana to win Senator Mary Landrieu’s vote and gave a $100 million grant for a public hospital in Connecticut to win Senator Chris Dodd’s. But at least those measures were intended to benefit residents of particular states—some of their poorest citizens, in fact. In the case of Corker, he gets the benefit personally.

The interests of the GOP donor class and the political class have never been more aligned. As campaigns have become increasingly expensive, being rich has practically become a prerequisite to run for Congress. Campaign committees target the wealthy for candidates, because they can self-fund campaigns and travel in the same circles as major donors (or potential ones). Thus, the median net worth of a member of Congress as of 2013 was over $1 million, 18 times more than the median net worth of the entire population. Corker’s net worth is estimated at nearly $18 million, making him one of the richest members of Congress. So when lawmakers deliberate over giving tax cuts to the rich, they’re necessarily deciding about how to fatten their own wallets. In addition, the job options for former members of Congress after leaving office increasingly line up with the fates of large corporations. An astounding 434 former members of Congress, enough to almost fill the entire House of Representatives, are now lobbyists, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

While observers scratch their heads about why Republicans would pass an unpopular tax bill, given how it could come back to bite them in the midterm elections, they fail to take this into account. The tax overhaul may be bad for Republicans’ future employment prospects as politicians, but not necessarily for their future employment as corporate lobbyists and consultants. If Republicans think that they’re going down in flames next year anyway—and some of them do—they might as well make sure corporate treasuries have more money to spend on ex-lawmakers who can help them navigate the bureaucracy. So if the bill causes politicians to lose their jobs, so what? There’s always a soft landing on K Street.

GOP politicians give corporations what they want not only out of naked self-interest, but in the interest of their former colleagues. A remarkable throwaway line in a Washington Post story about the aging of Congress notes: “Some senators face pressure to stay in office from former staffers whose K Street livelihood is in large part connected to clients with interests before that senator.” We have octogenarian senators in their hanging around Washington as a favor to friends. Someone’s profiting from those favors, and it isn’t the ironworker or the sales clerk.

Jeff Connaughton, a former Joe Biden aide turned lobbyist who wrote a tell-all book, described the collection of hangers-on in Washington as “The Blob.” These are former staffers and regulators and politicians who now work for corporations or lobby shops or think tanks. If you want to wield influence in Washington after rotating out of government, you have to fit in with The Blob and pay attention to their concerns.