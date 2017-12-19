Mary Beard’s Medusas

Adapting a lecture into a book is difficult. A good lecture, even one that lasts an hour, should only cycle through a single full idea. The lecturer should introduce some supporting concepts, and present to her audience a range of evidence that sustains the arc of her argument. But a lecture is inherently confined, since nobody’s attention span can visit multiple ideas properly in one sitting. A book, in contrast, should take its reader on a journey with an itinerary.



WOMEN AND POWER: A MANIFESTO by Mary Beard Liveright, 128 pp., $15.95

Even harder than adapting a lecture is condensing a theory about Western civilization into a volume of about a hundred pages. Mary Beard’s new book Women & Power: A Manifesto is a one-stop-shop of an argument and, indeed, it has its roots in a couple of lectures Beard gave in 2016. In it, Beard presents a partial and anachronistic account of the way that misogyny operates in the world. There are valuable lessons here about stereotyping, and it is interesting to see a sanguine, resilient, and highly intelligent mind seek to historicize its own experience of victimization. In its very spareness Women and Power gains some wham-bam-thank-you-ma’am appeal. It is not, however, a book.

Beard is a professor at Cambridge, and her major books (including SPQR and Confronting the Classics) are landmark achievements in the public humanities. She has also lately had a rough time of it online. When she remarked that black people existed in Britain in the Roman period, the usual hordes of death-threatening trolls showed up on Twitter. They wanted her to shut up, and she wondered why. Beard turned to her own field of expertise, and produced an answer rooted in analysis of Classical literature. She has built an argument in a bitesize way, perhaps because it would be short and accessible enough to make an impact on the very people who abused her.

Her focus is primarily on leadership and the type of attacks that have been levied against women in the public eye. She analyzes the kinds of voices that are elevated in our public fora and finds them to be male. At the core of Beard’s theory is a “long view” of gender that connects the discourse of Ancient Greece and Rome to contemporary Britain. See how things were then, she writes; see how they remain so. Our definition of a leader—what he sounds like, in particular—was defined in the Classical period, Beard has it, and it hasn’t changed much. Her “basic premise is that our mental, cultural template for a powerful person remains resolutely male.”