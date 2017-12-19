Mary Beard’s Medusas

Beard is a professor at Cambridge, and her major books (including SPQR and Confronting the Classics) are landmark achievements in the public humanities. She has also lately had a rough time of it online. When she remarked that black people existed in Britain in the Roman period, the usual hordes of death-threatening trolls showed up on Twitter. They wanted her to shut up, and she wondered why. Beard turned to her own field of expertise, and produced an answer rooted in analysis of Classical literature. She has built an argument in a bitesize way, perhaps because it would be short and accessible enough to make an impact on the very people who abused her.

Her focus is primarily on leadership and the type of attacks that have been levied against women in the public eye. She analyzes the kinds of voices that are elevated in our public fora and finds them to be male. At the core of Beard’s theory is a “long view” of gender that connects the discourse of Ancient Greece and Rome to contemporary Britain. See how things were then, she writes; see how they remain so. Our definition of a leader—what he sounds like, in particular—was defined in the Classical period, Beard has it, and it hasn’t changed much. Her “basic premise is that our mental, cultural template for a powerful person remains resolutely male.”

Most of her analysis is on the arts, rather than on rhetoric. Although she mentions in passing how Ciceronian Barack Obama’s public speeches often became, and notes how Renaissance scholars based the rules of modern rhetoric upon Classical sources, she is much more interested in Classical writing about the voice. As most reviews of this book have repeated, Beard describes how Aristotle thought that women’s voices were offensively chattersome and not fit for public speech. Philomela had her tongue ripped out to prevent her from speaking publicly. Clytemnestra exercised power, but look where that got her. Io and Echo were robbed of their speech, one cursed to be a cow tormented by a gadfly, and the other cursed to repeat the speech of others.