The Open Secret About Trump’s Collusion With Russia

But the Trump–Russia story has grown more urgent lately, leading many to cast their minds back to Trump’s message in Doral. Consider just a few driving events from the past month alone: On December 1, Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about discussing U.S. sanctions with Russia during the transition, in a deal with Mueller that confirmed Flynn is working with the FBI. On December 2, Trump told reporters, “There has been absolutely no collusion,” while it emerged that Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he fired him and when he told former FBI Director James Comey to ease up on Flynn. On December 3, Trump claimed the FBI’s reputation is “in tatters,” while Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said her group was building an obstruction of justice case against Trump. On December 7, FBI Director Christopher Wray faced concerted Republican attacks in Congress, with one congressman rattling off the names of FBI employees he suspected of “political bias.” And by December 13, Fox News and pro-Trump Republicans were in full cry against “political bias” and “corruption” in the Justice Department, the FBI, and Mueller’s office.

Republicans are positioning themselves to make an all-out assault on the legitimacy of the Mueller investigation. Meanwhile, Trump’s defenders have also retreated to the position that there’s no evidence Trump himself colluded with Russia.

This defense, however, ignores some glaring holes in Trump’s armor. One such hole, as suggested recently on CNN by David Gergen, among others, is that a claim of Trump’s non-collusion requires us to imagine him being totally out of the loop. To say he had nothing to do with his campaign’s contacts with Russia would mean he was unengaged, never alerted, not curious, and was hearing and saying nothing—as his sons, son-in-law, and other advisers met with Russians, solicited Russian dirt on Clinton, set up meetings with Russians, heard about “thousands” of Clinton’s Russian-hacked emails, and so on.

Then there’s Trump’s Doral message. The political scholar and commentator Brian Klaas argued in a column for The Washington Post that the reason the public hadn’t paid more attention to Trump’s call on Russia for illegal help was that Americans tend (wrongly, Klaas argued) to regard collusion as something done in secret, whereas open collusion tends to strike us as too stupid to be credible. (Trump, Klaas argued, actually is quite stupid sometimes.) A second column, by the Post’s own Eugene Robinson, cited the Doral quote as an early and public example of many attempts to coordinate with Russia. And a third, longer article, by the lawyer and journalist Jeffrey Toobin, appeared in the December 11 issue of The New Yorker. Toobin quoted Trump’s Doral message in the context of Trump’s possible prosecution for criminal conspiracy—whether by accepting things of value, such as political dirt, from a foreign government, or by aiding Russia’s distribution of stolen emails.

Yet there’s more to be said about Trump’s Doral statement than those authors’ excellent pieces mentioned. One key issue is what to make of the assertion that Trump was joking when he called on Russia. Like his muddying clarifications on many topics, an “only joking” excuse can be hard to disprove. But let’s give it a shot.