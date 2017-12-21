Someone tell Ivanka Trump that you still can’t file your tax returns on a “postcard.”

As Republicans celebrate the passing of a tax bill that will disproportionately benefit the rich (and will even benefit Republican lawmakers directly), Trump told Americans this morning that she is “really looking forward to doing a lot of traveling in April when people realize the effect that this has.”

.@IvankaTrump: "I'm really looking forward to doing a lot of traveling in April when people realize the effect that this has... The vast majority will be [doing their taxes] on a single postcard." pic.twitter.com/D2bB7WgPIL — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 21, 2017

Trump seemingly forgot that, since the tax plan wouldn’t be implemented until 2018, Americans would file their 2017 returns in pretty much the same way. But the real problem is that she also claimed that “the vast majority” of Americans will be able to file their taxes on a single postcard, perpetuating an idea that many tax experts have said is not exactly true.

“It’s kind of crazy to say you can file on a postcard when, first, no one is going to put their Social Security number on a postcard” Mark Mazur, a director of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, told Reuters.