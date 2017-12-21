Donald Trump Has Already Carved a Lasting Legacy

Can the GOP’s victories be reversed? Some Democrats may be comforting themselves with the thought that the legislative damage caused by Trump can be rolled back if they take both houses of Congress in next year’s midterms—an uncertain but not impossible prospect. But they and much of the rest of the country might well find that repairing Trump’s domestic policy damage is very difficult. Even if they could pass a new tax bill to offset the just-passed one it’s highly doubtful they‘d have enough votes (two-thirds of each chamber) to overcome a presidential veto. Further, it’s unlikely in any event to be easy to eliminate the 2017 tax bill root and branch. While Democratic presidents have been able to raise rates to overcome big cuts by their Republican predecessors, it could be quite difficult to take away all the numerous breaks that businesses will have just won. Democrats also have business donors, if not as many of them—which makes them all the more valuable. And those individuals who’ve been hurt by the bill cannot be retroactively healed. The pain will have been suffered, and the Republicans have made sure that there won’t be enough money to compensate for what was lost.

In the 2018 legislative year, the Republicans will push for cutbacks in almost all domestic spending, with an emphasis on entitlement programs such as Medicare and Medicaid and also the welfare program. While creating a debt through tax cuts and then cutting benefit programs for ordinary citizens has been Paul Ryan’s dream since his college days (and he has allies for this on the far right), such cutbacks could be harder for the Republicans to pull off than the tax bill was. With the addition of Alabama’s Doug Jones, and the Democrats presumably united against such cutbacks, and at least two Republicans presumably unwilling to go along with steep cuts in these programs, it could be difficult to get a majority behind them. Moreover, in light of the $1.5 trillion by which it’s estimated that the tax bill will raise the national debt—some estimates say its cost will turn out to be higher, but the $1.5 trillion figure is convenient because that’s all the new debt that’s allowed under the budgetary rules—Democrats will be hard-pressed to increase spending on any domestic program, much less enact new ones. This is exactly how Ryan and his like-minded colleagues want it.

As for other domestic effects of Trump’s first year, this session of Congress is ending without a renewal of the once-popular (on a bipartisan basis) Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); funding stopped as of October 1 and some states are running out of money for it. Renewing the program for five years would cost $8 billion, chump change in comparison to the tax cuts for the wealthiest citizens. (Update: At the end of the session an embarrassed Congress extended CHIP until next spring, still leaving it without a longterm commitment.) But even if CHIP were somehow funded again next year, other domestic effects of Trump’s first year will be more lasting. True, if a Democrat were elected president in 2020 and there was also a Democratic Congress perhaps taxes could be increased in 2021. But that’s a long way off and meanwhile the lives of millions of middle class and lower-income people will have been adversely affected.

As a result of a bizarre Senate rule, the two entire pieces of legislation that were tucked into the tax-cut bill were only in the most tenuous way connected to taxes (they would raise federal income): crushing the spine of Obamacare by killing the individual mandate that largely paid for it, and opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Preserve to oil drilling—which oil companies have been seeking for decades. (The latter was to guarantee the vote of Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.) Of course, once a long-protected scenic area has been opened to drilling it can’t be undrilled; a spoiled wilderness cannot be unspoiled. Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (he of the flagrant use of government planes and helicopters for personal business, such as to make it to a horseback ride with Vice President Mike Pence) have stated that they’re just beginning on their ideologically and corporate-driven plan to open up public lands for private plundering (they wouldn’t use that word, of course). The Congress thus far seems numb to such actions and by habit doesn’t intervene in what they regard as an order by a president to a cabinet department.

Perhaps Trump’s most expansive act of turning public lands over to exploitation by private industry was his order earlier this month to reduce the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah by 85 percent. The park, created by Obama near the end of his presidency, has been home to and treasured by five Native-American tribes. (Trump hasn’t exactly displayed sensitivity toward tribes, interrupting a ceremony in the honor of some Second World War heroes by taking a jab at Elizabeth Warren, whom he refers to as “Pocohantas.”) Though Trump and Zinke say the privatization of Bears Ears is a states rights issue, in fact the area is rich in uranium and oil. Developers of both had for years been demanding access to Bears Ears land and they reacted with fury to Obama’s order to create it.

It can be argued that Trump’s domestic policy achievements were much greater in the area of deregulation than in legislation. A president has virtually unilateral power to impose new regulations or to remove them. Obama issued a great many regulations, particularly in the area of the environment, and Trump has been steadily overturning them. As in case of the tax bill he’s solicitous of the desires of industry. For example, he rolled back an executive order protecting coal miners from black lung disease—indicating that his steps to revive coal mining have been made to favor coal mine owners rather than coal miners. Coal mining jobs decreased significantly under Obama, who pushed for the use of cleaner sources of energy. While there’s been a slight increase in coal mining jobs under Trump they’re nothing on the order of his wild boasts, and he’s fighting reality. His pulling out of the Paris climate accord was of a piece with his and his top officials’ denial of climate change and his administration’s retrograde actions on the climate. Damage to the climate is taking place now, which will make it and its effects, for example more hurricanes and greater flood damage from them, all the harder to reverse.

Thus, after his first calendar year in office, his paltry legislative achievements notwithstanding, an unpopular president—the most unpopular ever in a first year—is having a broad and lasting impact on this country’s domestic arrangements. No matter how long he turns out to have served, his sizeable footprints will be very difficult to erase.