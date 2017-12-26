Trump is “back to work,” which means he’s back to watching Fox and Friends and rage-tweeting.

Having saved Christmas, Trump on Monday night tweeted that “tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!” True to his word, he was back to his old self on Tuesday morning, tweeting misinformation about Obamacare and the Russia investigation.

Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

The GOP tax reform did not repeal Obamacare, as Trump has repeatedly claimed since the bill’s passage. The Affordable Care Act is still a law. The bill does zero out the penalty for failing to sign up, which may result in fewer people covered and higher premiums. But the individual mandate is just one part of a huge and complex law that includes Medicaid expansion, subsidies for people who buy coverage on the Obamacare exchanges, and strict coverage requirements for insurers. It will take a lot more than a weakened individual mandate to effectively repeal Obamacare.

Trump followed the above tweet with yet more falsehoods: