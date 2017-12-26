Trump is “back to work,” which means he’s back to watching Fox and Friends and rage-tweeting.

Trump followed the above tweet with yet more falsehoods:

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

The Steele Dossier was not, as Trump claims, the basis for investigating potential collusion between his campaign and Russia during last year’s presidential campaign. The FBI has been investigating those possible ties since the summer of 2016. The dossier, which was published by BuzzFeed in January and remains largely unverified, did provide a roadmap for the FBI’s investigation, resulting in guilty pleas from former Trump campaign advisers Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.

But Trump may have an ulterior motive in misrepresenting the origins of the investigation. Republicans are publicly trying to discredit Mueller’s investigation, and a “group of House Republicans has gathered secretly for weeks in the Capitol in an effort to build a case that senior leaders of the Justice Department and FBI improperly—and perhaps criminally—mishandled the contents” of the Steele dossier, according to Politico. So Trump is really just pushing the party line, one that’s sure to grow even louder in 2018.