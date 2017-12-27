Obama remains oddly untroubled by Trump in public.

The former president’s first interview since leaving office was recorded nearly a year after the election of President Donald Trump—and yet, Obama is still refusing to speak directly about his successor. In a nearly 40-minute conversation with Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday but recorded in September, Obama characteristically avoided mentioning Trump by name. And when he spoke indirectly of Trump, he did not sound alarmed.

Discussing social media, Obama said platforms like Twitter are making it so “people can have totally different realities ... cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases,” and added that it’s “harder to be as obnoxious and cruel in person” as it is on the internet. Obama also rejected the notion that people should be pessimistic about the state of the world under Trump. “If I had to choose any time in history to be born, I’d choose now,” Obama said.