The Myth of Big Tech’s Comeuppance

Other Democrats have turned the screws on Silicon Valley by emphasizing Russia’s weaponization of social media during the 2016 election. “They’ve grown so quickly,” Senator Mark Warner, who built a $200 million fortune as a tech executive and investor, told The New York Times. “I’m not sure they’ve fully realized the implications of all their power.” Warner has also co-authored a bill that would require tech companies to disclose who purchases political advertisements, and he has pushed the Senate Intelligence Committee, of which he’s a member, to place greater scrutiny on Google, Facebook, and Twitter. More recently, Warner has toyed with the idea of scrutinizing the way these companies psychologically manipulate users—possibly paving the way for Congress to treat tech companies like tobacco companies.



Some on the right appear open to regulatory solutions, too. In July, a month before Trump strategist Steve Bannon left the White House, the Intercept revealed that he was toying with the idea of treating Facebook and Google as utilities. “Bannon’s basic argument, as he has outlined it to people who’ve spoken with him, is that Facebook and Google have become effectively a necessity in contemporary life,” Ryan Grim reported. “Indeed, there may be something about an online social network or a search engine that lends itself to becoming a natural monopoly, much like a cable company, a water and sewer system, or a railroad.” But this view, even if sincere, is unorthodox among conservatives, who are skeptical of using the government’s power to check large corporations. With the exception of the decision to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger—which some believe to be politically motivated—the Trump administration has largely pushed deregulation. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Trump appointee, just successfully repealed “net neutrality,” which treated broadband internet as a public utility.



Instead, many on the right have seen big tech as another front in a larger culture war. Earlier this week, Politico reported on a growing conservative narrative: Tech companies are using their immense power to further their liberal political agenda and silence speech on the right. These arguments have largely centered around Twitter’s decision to remove its blue check mark, which verifies a user’s identity, from the profiles of those accused of hate speech and other abusive behavior. According to this narrative, the problem isn’t so much that tech companies are too powerful, but they use their power for progressive ends. This “sustained assault could, over time, turn the tech industry into a conservative punching bag, like Hollywood or the news media,” wrote Politico’s Nancy Scola. “And that threatens to alienate parts of tech’s vast user base that spans the ideological spectrum.”



Big tech already a punching bag, and not just for conservatives. Republicans and Democrats are using these companies to project ideas about economic power, free speech, and the 2016 election. But Scola is right that the consequences are more likely to be felt in the marketplace than on Capitol Hill: “For tech companies, flush with cash and facing little risk of regulation from Republicans, the intensifying rhetoric poses minimal short-term danger in Washington.” There may be a growing interest on the right in punishing Silicon Valley, but largely for political, rather than policy, reasons: Republicans see these companies as being adversarial, but remain reluctant to use the government to rein them in. For the moment, they’re content to treat these companies as liberal boogeymen. When Trump threatens Amazon on Twitter, it’s because CEO Jeff Bezos owns the adversarial Washington Post—not because he believes greater governmental oversight is the answer.



That could very well change, but the political consensus for a big tech comeuppance simply doesn’t exist at the moment. As Scola notes, the necessary regulatory changes are hardly imminent, with Republicans in power. And there are political risks for Democrats in taking on such a powerful, deep-pocketed industry. This lack of common ground is a gift to the likes of Facebook and Google, which have used the past year to greatly expand their footprint on Capitol Hill. Tech companies may have been slow to recognize that the political winds were shifting, but they’re still much swifter than government action. A reckoning may yet come, but the status quo—in which a handful of tech companies dominate American life, both online and off—is not going to change in a meaningful way any time soon.

