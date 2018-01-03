Still, there are reasons to hope that going mandate-less under Obamacare won’t be as devastating. For one, the same CBO report found that even without an individual mandate, most Obamacare marketplaces would remain stable and wouldn’t collapse into death spirals. And the CBO is reevaluating whether the mandate’s repeal will lead to as many people losing insurance as it once thought. Moreover, most Obamacare shoppers are partially insulated from rising premiums, which will largely be absorbed by the federal government paying out higher subsidies as insurance costs increase.

The mandate was also never much of a mandate to begin with. The Obama administration gave numerous exemptions from the mandate for hardship and other life circumstances. And at just $695 or 2.5 percent of household income, the mandate’s penalty for going without insurance costs far less than the cost of actually buying insurance. Many people had already opted to pay the mandate instead of buying insurance. Recent polling suggests that as few as 7 percent of Obamacare enrollees intend to drop coverage once the mandate is repealed. Losing the mandate may not alter the pool of insured people very much after all.

The key question is whether insurers can learn to live without the mandate. Cautious insurance companies have long seen the mandate as essential to maintaining stable markets. And of course, Obamacare has already suffered other blows at the hands of a president bent on sabotage. Most notably, Trump has stopped paying subsidies to lower premiums and deductibles for low-income people, and Congress has taken no action to restore them. The loss of the mandate may push some insurers to give up on Obamacare’s marketplaces for good. Those companies that remain may fear the worst and jack up premiums.

If the absence of the mandate does wreak havoc on Obamacare’s marketplace, there’s no easy fix to patch things up. Senator Susan Collins has proposed a new reinsurance fund, but that is not enough to offset all the damage. And while some blue states could enact their own individual mandates, Democrats are unlikely to ever revive the mandate on a national scale. Far more likely, Democrats will shift away from Obamacare’s private insurance expansion and focus on public insurance expansions like single-payer or an option to buy into Medicare or Medicaid.

Trump clearly hopes that by repealing the mandate, he’s succeeded in triggering the downfall of a law that has extended health care to millions of people. We will soon find out whether the health care stool can stand on only two legs.