Donald Trump just declared war on Steve Bannon.

In response to newly published criticism from Bannon, the president slammed his former consigliere in an explosive statement on Wednesday, writing that Bannon had “lost his mind” when he was fired as White House chief strategist.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said. He added, “Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look.”

Earlier on Wednesday, The Guardian had released excerpts from an advance copy of a new book by Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in which Bannon is quoted as calling the infamous Trump Tower meeting in 2016 between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and a group of Russians “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” New York also released an excerpt of Wolff’s book on Wednesday, which quotes Bannon criticizing Trump and his “broke-dick campaign.”