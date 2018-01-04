To the extent there’s shock value in the excerpts released thus far from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the scathing book about the Trump administration by Michael Wolff, it’s that Wolff got on tape (apparently) a number of people close to Trump documenting what’s been widely understood in this town all along: that Donald Trump wasn’t prepared to be president and that, having taken office at the age of 70, was unlikely to ever be. And that he still isn’t.

We can’t know where Wolff got some peculiar details, for example that Trump insisted in stripping the sheets from his White House bed himself, or that, given his paranoid fear of being poisoned, he liked going to McDonald’s because they couldn’t know he was coming and so couldn’t prepare food to kill him. Or that he chastised a White House maid for picking up a shirt that he’d dropped on the floor, insisting that he wanted the shirt to remain there. I’m prepared to believe a similarly undocumented, unattributed story that Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump had agreed that, following their presumably successful White House tour, it would be Ivanka who ran for president—so that she, not Hillary Clinton, would be the first woman president. It wasn’t a great leap, after all, for two people who had taken White House jobs though they knew nothing about government—and thus far have little to show for their time there—to decide that after her father’s presidency Ivanka would be equipped to run for president herself. (No one knows how long the Kushners, who are said to be unhappy in Washington, will remain here. Kushner is widely believed to be in legal trouble with the special counsel Robert Mueller.)

Taking a job for which they weren’t prepared, of course, wasn’t the province of only the Kushners. There was the president as the prime example, and he was surrounded by people who had never served in government. This was partly because of far-reaching litmus tests: No one who’d uttered a word of criticism of Trump in the past could get a White House job or a major role in the cabinet and regulatory agencies. The Trump White House was an aggregation of people profoundly in over their head.

Wolff describes an election night scene in which a stunned Trump realizes he’s winning and Melania is in tears, having been promised by her husband, we’re told, not to worry, that he wouldn’t win. According to Wolff’s account, Trump saw running and losing as the greatest P.R. stunt possible; he’d be world famous, so he’d win by losing. This seems highly plausible, though we can’t know if it’s true. (The regular press has been doing a job on Wolff, based on his record of inventing things and making up scenes, but they may be going overboard, looking envious and petty.) Wolff’s depiction of a stunned president-elect and a miserable about-to-be first lady fits the famous pictures of the Trumps at the inauguration, on one occasion briefly smiling at each other and then turning away, looking glum or, in her case, angry. It explains their sitting at the inaugural lunch, each staring off into space, talking to no one. Wolff posits that Trump was unhappy at his inauguration: angry that A-list entertainers declined to come. He was in a competition now with Barack Obama, whose inaugurals were flooded with stars. On that very first day we witnessed a cowed-looking press secretary insist to reporters summoned to the White House that Trump’s inauguration crowd was larger than Obama’s. This was the beginning of Trump’s fantasy presidency: pretending to know things he didn’t; making claims that wouldn’t stand up to a moment’s scrutiny. Just think, it was only the day before excerpts from Wolff’s book claimed our attention that we were reeling from the president’s insistence that his nuclear button is larger than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s nuclear button. (That there is no such thing as “a button” that the president pushes to set off unthinkable destruction went largely unremarked upon. Trump’s fantasies and lies are hard to keep up with.) But in fact, as Fire and Fury reminds us, it’s all been a straight line from the beginning until now, from that famous ride that Trump and his wife took down the escalator at Trump Tower, where the gadfly businessman announced his improbable race for the presidency.