Westbrook and Tipirneni are also emblematic of the divide between the party’s ascendant left and chastened center in the wake of Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump. Westbrook, like many activists, believes Bernie Sanders–style progressive populism can sell in Trump country. “I think everyone can agree that Washington, D.C., politics is corrupt,” she said. “It’s ruled by money.” Tipirneni accuses Congress of corruption, too, but the self-described moderate thinks her pragmatism will resonate with conservative voters. “It’s not about some sort of party purity test,” she said. “People want to know you have plan that’s implementable and feasible.”

“I’m Bernie and she’s Hillary,” Westbrook told me. “That’s the easiest way to put it.”

Parallels to Sanders and Clinton notwithstanding, Westbrook and Tipirneni defy caricature of the respective wings of the party they represent. Hardly a “Bernie bro,” Westbrook could be the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. Tipirneni, despite her professed centrism, has been endorsed by two up-and-coming progressives in the House, Washington’s Pramila Jayapal and California’s Ro Khanna. (Like Tipirneni, Jayapal was born in India; Khanna was born in Philadelphia, but his parents immigrated to America from India in the 1970s.) And Westbrook and Tipirneni both speak about bridging divides. Westbrook told me that having “lived in two different genders” helps her empathize with a variety of perspectives. In her introductory campaign video, Tipirneni said medicine is a profession where “trust is earned every single day, and failing to work together to solve problems can be deadly.”

The Republican attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act were “one of the main issues that threw me into the race,” Tiperneni said. But the issue also reveals telling differences between the candidates. “Medicare for All is the only avenue we can go down for an active healthcare system,” Westbrook told Phoenix’s KTVK-TV this week. “The ACA was a step in the right direction. I think it was meant to kind of lead us to that way. But we need to follow suit with a lot of these other well-developed countries throughout the world that have a single-payer system.” Tipirneni also wants to improve the ACA, but told me, “There’s something to be gained by keeping the private insurers in the marketplace”—that it enhances competition and choice. She says she’s committed to the goal of universal coverage, and favors expanding Medicare and creating a public option. The healthcare section of her campaign website states, “When progressives and conservatives work together, we can accomplish great things.... We need a collaborative approach that addresses the twin pillars of expanded coverage and cost containment. Such a plan is only possible with ideas borrowed from both sides of the debate.”

“She’s doing what campaign strategists tell you to do,” Westbrook said. “They tell you to be very vanilla.” She noted that Tipirneni’s platform includes “a lot of things she thinks will appeal to independents. She mentions tax reform. That’s not something I’ve talked about.” Westbrook argues she can win Democrats and independents with progressive policies like automatic voter registration, taxing Wall Street to fight income inequality, and especially campaign finance reform. “We keep talking about the past of this district and not the future,” she told me.