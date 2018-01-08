When social conservatives tell stories about the way things used to be, the nuclear family is the star of the tale. A man, a woman, with their two and half children behind a white picket fence: Nostalgia for a Leave It to Beaver way of life infuses the politics of the Christian right. More recently, that nostalgia has taken the form of a more policy-oriented approach, contributing to the idea that a decline of two-parent households creates a culture of poverty. “You don’t have to like the suburbs or minivans or soccer or even monogamy to comprehend that the biological nuclear family’s stability and repertoire is tops over the long run,” the sociologist Mark Regnerus once claimed in The New York Times.

There are dangers in attributing trends in poverty to sexual immorality, the dissolution of traditional marriages, and other cultural pathologies. Welfare becomes suspect, since to buoy struggling or broken families is to exacerbate poverty, not solve it. Furthermore, the Leave it to Beaver structure only works when men get livable wages, enough so that women can stay home from the workplace. And marriage rates alone don’t tell us much about the causes of poverty. In communities of color, for example, the presence of two-parent households still doesn’t compensate for a startling wealth gap between those households and their white counterparts.

Nevertheless, it is still possible to glean some information about the state of American poverty from shifts in household structure, and one trend in particular offers unique insight into the weaknesses of the welfare state. The number of grandparents raising grandchildren steadily increases: In 2014, the Census Bureau reported that 6 percent of American households contained a co-resident grandparent and grandchild; in 1970, that figure was 3 percent. Sixty percent of those households were headed by grandparents, which translated to 2.7 million grandparents caring for grandchildren; a 7 percent rise from 2009, PBS NewsHour reported in 2016. This doesn’t necessarily mean that these households always lack a parental presence—the bureau also reported that most children living with a grandparent had a single mother present in the household. But in these homes, grandparents take on significant caretaking responsibilities.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, as Generations United’s executive director, Donna Butts, told The New Republic. Military deployments, sudden parent deaths, and incarceration can all put a grandchild in the care of a grandparent. But the rise in families headed by grandparents hints at more recent social changes. “What’s new are the complexities that the families face—the reasons they are needing to come together, and especially in light of any drug epidemic we see an increase in relatives being called on to help when parents aren’t able to,” Butts explained.