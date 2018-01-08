We saw this when E! minimized Tarana Burke to a little rectangle at the bottom of the screen, to make space for Dakota Johnson to twirl in her dress.

And so each woman of color who accompanied a white actress last night became a kind of human accessory. Again, that is not the fault of their well-meaning white hosts: It is the nature of the machine that manufactures celebrity, particularly female celebrity, in contemporary America. Hollywood is a generator of sexist and racist standards of beauty, and those standards emanate, cumulatively, into many forms of broader social injustice. How can that generator be retrofitted to resist itself?

Oprah Winfrey’s Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech was an interesting counterpoint to the red carpet’s treacherous messaging. Set aside the question of whether or not Oprah Winfrey will run for president one day. Let’s remain a while in the most valuable space that a Hollywood awards ceremony has to offer: a captive space where, like the nervously grinning guests in attendance, you must listen.

A podium is a podium, whether in entertainment or in politics. (This interchangeability has of course played well into President Trump’s hands.) A speech is a speech. If there is a positive outcome to the election of a racist reality television star to the presidency, it may lie in his reconfiguration of political messaging itself. Trump helped created the conditions for Oprah’s speech to sound presidential.

Rather than bemoan the celebrification of government politics, as some in the commentariat have already done, we should value the politicization—the new gravitas of its speech, the new responsibility for its consequences—of celebrity. Oprah is better at it than Trump. She also comes from reality television, but from a genre that has augmented her oratorical powers. We heard that in her speech last night, when she delivered a rendition of Barack Obama’s greatest piece of political messaging: “I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you,” Oprah said. “But the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights.”