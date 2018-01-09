The FBI has never explained how accessing this information in response to a tip is less invasive than, say, obtaining call records. Nor has it explained how such access complies with the requirement that FBI agents consider using the “least intrusive” approach at each stage of their investigations. Its investigative manual even explains that “collecting information regarding an isolated event, such as a certain phone number called … is less intrusive or invasive of an individual’s privacy than collecting a complete communications … profile.” It also notes that wiretaps are particularly intrusive. Nevertheless, the FBI starts out any inquiry by pulling up everything it has in its databases from what are, effectively, wiretaps.

Privacy-oriented members of Congress like Ron Wyden, Rand Paul, Justin Amash, and Zoe Lofgren have long complained about the practice. And in the last year, even long-time champions of surveillance like Senator Dianne Feinstein and former CIA Director Michael Hayden have expressed concerns about it, with Feinstein attempting to add an amendment that would require a warrant to query Americans’ communications. After it failed, Feinstein said, “I believe that putting a warrant requirement in place for U.S. person queries under Section 702 actually protects the program by preserving its core capability and putting it on more solid constitutional footing.”

Meanwhile, other Republicans have begun to demand real reforms, in response to spying tied to the collection of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

As a result, the current bill includes a requirement that the FBI obtain a warrant before it accesses 702 content for any search conducted as part of a criminal investigation. However, it still permits the FBI to access the content of communications using queries “reasonably designed to find and extract foreign intelligence information, regardless of whether such foreign intelligence information could also be considered evidence of a crime.” Under current practice, this enables the FBI to coerce a well-placed person to inform on those he or she communicates with, so long as doing so was justified in the name of national security. Furthermore, it doesn’t define what it means by a query “reasonably designed” to return foreign intelligence information, which means that it would essentially allow the FBI to define the term.

Worse still, the bill preserves—or even expands—the most problematic form of backdoor searches. It explicitly permits the FBI “to access the results of queries conducted when evaluating whether to open an assessment or predicated investigation relating to the national security of the United States.”

This means that even before the FBI decides whether there’s merit to a tip, it can access Americans’ communications collected under 702 to see what’s there. Indeed, the bill is describing queries that happen prior to the FBI opening a so-called assessment, a very early investigative step that doesn’t require any evidence of wrongdoing. This would seem to go further than what the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board approved with some reservations in 2014, which described the query as happening when an intelligence agent initiated an assessment.

As a result, Congress is, in an apparently serious attempt at surveillance reform, about to make it easier for the FBI to spy on those whom it has zero evidence of wrongdoing than those whom it has probable cause to suspect of illegal behavior. This bill would protect a very small subset of suspected criminals—perhaps just one a year, based on reporting from 2016. But it would do nothing to prevent the FBI from reading the communications of any innocent American who is named in a tip.