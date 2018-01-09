All of this is legal under the Immigration Act of 1990, which first established TPS in federal immigration law. Under the act, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security—previously the attorney general before that department’s creation—can provide temporary legal status to non-citizens if their home countries are suffering from civil wars, natural disasters, or “other temporary and extraordinary conditions.” The program currently applies to ten countries: El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The humanitarian logic behind the provision is clear: It would be cruel, for instance, for Syrians in the United States to be sent back to their war-ravaged country.

El Salvador was one of the inaugural countries to fall under the TPS program, shielding tens of thousands of Salvadorans who fled the country during its civil war in the 1990s. Clinton administration immigration officials let the designation expire two years after the war ended in 1994 while assuring recipients they could still apply for asylum. The George W. Bush administration placed the country back on the list after two major earthquakes in 2001 killed hundreds and leveled tens of thousands of buildings. The move protected Salvadorans in the United States—those who passed a background check and had a clean criminal record, among other requirements under federal law—from removal to a country still rebuilding itself.

Immigrant-rights groups praised the Bush White House for its humanitarian response to the crisis. Francisco Flores, El Salvador’s president at the time, said that remittances from Salvadorans working in the United States to their family members back home would boost reconstruction efforts as much as the Bush administration’s aid package to the country. The Obama administration, citing continuing troubles in El Salvador, continued to renew the country’s status in the program.

Many Salvadoran families covered by TPS have built successful lives in America. A 2017 report by the Center for Migration Studies found that 81 percent of Salvadoran TPS recipients are above the poverty level, a rate only slightly lower than that of the average American family. Their employment rate equals that of America as a whole. One-third of them have mortgages. They are raising at least 197,000 American-born children—and now will have to decide whether to leave them with a caretaker in the United States, or take them back to a troubled country.

In announcing the final 18-month renewal of Salvadorans’ protected status on Monday, U.S. officials concluded that the country has sufficiently recovered from the earthquake to warrant the Salvadorans’ return. That assessment elides the country’s ongoing instability. As Vox’s Dara Lind noted on Monday, the Central American country is considered to be one of the most dangerous places in the world, with a homicide rate 22 times higher than that of the United States. A notable share of that violence comes from gangs that took root in El Salvador after the United States deported thousands of “criminal aliens” to the country in the early 1990s.

