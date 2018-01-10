Last September, President Donald Trump ordered an end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that gave legal status to almost 700,000 immigrants who were illegally brought into the United States as children, and gave Congress until this March to find a permanent fix for “Dreamers.” In announcing the decision, Attorney General Jeff Sessions described DACA as “an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.” But a federal judge in California disagreed on Tuesday, a ruling that may complicate the fraught congressional negotiations over the fate of so-called Dreamers.

Because Trump’s decision “was based on the flawed legal premise that [the Department of Homeland Security] lacked authority to implement DACA,” District Court Judge William Alsup concluded, the president’s order should be “set aside” while a legal challenge brought by Dreamers and a coalition of Democratic-led states makes its way through the courts. In other words, Alsup ruled that the Obama administration acted lawfully when it created DACA, and therefore the Trump administration can’t end the program by claiming the program wasn’t lawful in the first place.

It’s unclear whether that reasoning will survive scrutiny on appeal. Alsup’s handling of the case already prompted the Supreme Court to intervene in December, when the justices voted 5-4 to vacate his order for the government to turn over additional internal records during the discovery process, which gives the parties to a lawsuit access to documents and other materials from the opposing side that may be relevant as evidence. The justices rarely intervene in this phase of a case, even in high-profile matters.

Until the appellate courts weigh in, the ruling’s immediate effect is to allow Dreamers who were already enrolled in the program prior to Trump’s order to apply to renew their legal status. But that respite could also reduce pressure on congressional leaders to find a permanent legislative fix that would protect Dreamers from deportation. While the president’s DACA order wasn’t set to take effect until March, Democrats have indicated they’ll vote against the a government spending bill—and thereby shut down the federal government—if the program isn’t enshrined into law. Lawmakers have under January 19 to reach an agreement before funding runs out.