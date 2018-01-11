Trump’s embarrassing FISA tweets show that Republicans are simply ignoring him.

This morning, shortly after Fox & Friends aired a segment urging him not to reauthorize FISA’s warrentless wiretapping program, President Trump claimed that the program was used to spy on him and his campaign:

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

According to Axios, GOP leaders were “horrified” by the tweet, in part because the Trump administration had been urging congressional leaders to reauthorize the program. In fact, the administration reaffirmed its support for it in a statement last night.

Less than two hours after sending the tweet, Trump clumsily walked it back: